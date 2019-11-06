Some like the hum of the city center. Others opt for land – lots of land – under starry Nebraska skies. And in between, options as diverse as the people who populate our area. From the surging urban core, to historic ’hoods, to classic Midwestern suburbs, to farms and ranches of both the working and gentleman variety, there is no shortage of just-right residences in the land of The Good Life.
The ability to journey from concrete to corn in the space of a half- hour has to begin, well, at the concrete. Omaha’s downtown and midtown areas have seen an explosion of residential development over the past decade. Condos, lofts, walk-ups and town houses are all located in an urban landscape that invites exploration – it’s not just walkable, you’ll actually enjoy walking around. From the Old Market to north downtown to the Capital District and the dozens of developments surrounding them, there is no better time to let your inner urbanite out.
Folks who want to stretch a bit more without straying too far from downtown have a wide variety of options on both sides of the Missouri River. To the east in Council Bluffs, the historic 100 Block boasts an ongoing revitalization effort that includes apartments, town homes and restored commercial space. Expanding west from downtown Omaha, the city’s landmark neighborhoods continue to thrive and reinvent themselves. Enclaves like Dundee (the city’s first suburb), Field Club and the Gold Coast blend classic charm with modern convenience, while Benson and the recently re-imagined Blackstone District have a sweet vibe all their own.
Whether you’re pondering the jump from apartment life to starter home or from starter mansion to true luxury living, Omaha’s suburbs offer just what you’ve been looking for.
While development styles abound, you’re almost guaranteed to find interconnected neighborhoods made for evening strolls, a local school nearby, and easy access to area thoroughfares. Plus, our suburbs are officially great: both La Vista and Papillion in Sarpy County have appeared on “best places to live” lists numerous times.
If the idea of a half-acre plot sounds a bit confining, worry not. There are ample tracts of land in every county we call home. All featuring the big skies and breath-stealing sunsets that draw photographers and artists year after year after year. From the Loess Hills of Pottawattamie County to the agriculture-dotted hills of Washington and Dodge, you’ll find plenty of space for you, your family, your extended family and your horses if that’s how you ride. And close proximity to Omaha and Council Bluffs means a trip into the city isn’t much of a trek.
