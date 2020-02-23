Easterseals_camp_1

Easterseals Nebraska’s 2020 summer camp schedule includes an inclusion program for individuals of all abilities and their peer models. Swimming is a favorite activity.

When accessibility is a concern for your child, it can be a little harder to find a camp that meets their needs. These summer sensations provide a more accessible environment for children with disabilities.

CAMP ABILITIES

Individuals who are blind, visually impaired or deaf-blind are invited to attend this weeklong camp. Activities including swimming, beep baseball, archery, trampolining and much more.

When: July 19-24

Where: Wegner Middle School, 14124 Norton Drive, Boys Town

Who: Ages 9 to 19 who are blind, visually impaired or deaf-blind

Cost: $300

Information: BoysTownHospital.org/ Classes-And-Events/Camp-Abilities

CAMP YOUCAN

Campers with epilepsy are offered an accommodating environment to try zip lining, a ropes course, archery, fishing and other traditional camp activities.

When: June 11-14

Where: Eastern Nebraska 4-H Camp, 21520 NE-31, Gretna

Who: Campers with epilepsy, ages 7-17

Cost: $150

Information: MidwestYouCan.org

THE ROSE

The theater camp roster features “Intro to Theater,” “The Little Engine That Could: I Think I Can!” and “Back to the Future: A Sci-Fi Story” with accommodations for students with disabilities, including additional classroom support. There are also camps interpreted for students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

When: Various dates, May through August

Where: The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St.

Who: Ages 3-13+

Cost: $30

Information: RoseTheater.org

EASTERSEALS NEBRASKA

Easterseals hosts a variety of camps for children, teens and adults. S’mores, ghost stories, nature walks, swimming and arts and crafts are part of the TrailBlazer Inclusion Program for ages 5-18 and their siblings, friends and peer models. Camp sessions for Seeds (ages 5-18), Sprouts (ages 19-39) and Saplings (ages 40 and older) are more active with fishing, canoeing, archery, high ropes, horseback riding, swimming, crafts and games. Rounding out the camp menu: A Zoo Campout for youngsters, Camp Lean on Me for those who have a sibling or parent with a disability or chronic medical condition, or who has passed away; and a Nebraska Empowered Youth Camp that fosters personal development, independent living, leadership and self-advocacy.

When: Various sessions, May 31-July 31

Where: Omaha and Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska

Who: Campers of any ability or age

Cost: $200 to $1,100

Information: CampESN.com

SUMMER CAMP AT CRCC

In-house activities, guests and field trips happen weekly at this 11-week camp. CRCC (Children’s Respite Care Center) serves children with developmental disabilities and medical needs.

When: Various sessions, May 26-Aug. 7

Where: CRCC Northwest, 2010 N. 88th St.; CRCC Southwest, 5321 S. 138th St.

Who: Schoolchildren through age 21

Information: CRCCOmaha.org

