When accessibility is a concern for your child, it can be a little harder to find a camp that meets their needs. These summer sensations provide a more accessible environment for children with disabilities.
CAMP ABILITIES
Individuals who are blind, visually impaired or deaf-blind are invited to attend this weeklong camp. Activities including swimming, beep baseball, archery, trampolining and much more.
When: July 19-24
Where: Wegner Middle School, 14124 Norton Drive, Boys Town
Who: Ages 9 to 19 who are blind, visually impaired or deaf-blind
Cost: $300
Information: BoysTownHospital.org/ Classes-And-Events/Camp-Abilities
CAMP YOUCAN
Campers with epilepsy are offered an accommodating environment to try zip lining, a ropes course, archery, fishing and other traditional camp activities.
When: June 11-14
Where: Eastern Nebraska 4-H Camp, 21520 NE-31, Gretna
Who: Campers with epilepsy, ages 7-17
Cost: $150
Information: MidwestYouCan.org
THE ROSE
The theater camp roster features “Intro to Theater,” “The Little Engine That Could: I Think I Can!” and “Back to the Future: A Sci-Fi Story” with accommodations for students with disabilities, including additional classroom support. There are also camps interpreted for students who are deaf or hard of hearing.
When: Various dates, May through August
Where: The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St.
Who: Ages 3-13+
Cost: $30
Information: RoseTheater.org
EASTERSEALS NEBRASKA
Easterseals hosts a variety of camps for children, teens and adults. S’mores, ghost stories, nature walks, swimming and arts and crafts are part of the TrailBlazer Inclusion Program for ages 5-18 and their siblings, friends and peer models. Camp sessions for Seeds (ages 5-18), Sprouts (ages 19-39) and Saplings (ages 40 and older) are more active with fishing, canoeing, archery, high ropes, horseback riding, swimming, crafts and games. Rounding out the camp menu: A Zoo Campout for youngsters, Camp Lean on Me for those who have a sibling or parent with a disability or chronic medical condition, or who has passed away; and a Nebraska Empowered Youth Camp that fosters personal development, independent living, leadership and self-advocacy.
When: Various sessions, May 31-July 31
Where: Omaha and Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska
Who: Campers of any ability or age
Cost: $200 to $1,100
Information: CampESN.com
SUMMER CAMP AT CRCC
In-house activities, guests and field trips happen weekly at this 11-week camp. CRCC (Children’s Respite Care Center) serves children with developmental disabilities and medical needs.
When: Various sessions, May 26-Aug. 7
Where: CRCC Northwest, 2010 N. 88th St.; CRCC Southwest, 5321 S. 138th St.
Who: Schoolchildren through age 21
Information: CRCCOmaha.org
