Snap outside the box at camps that encourage creative thinking and self-expression. Young artists can explore new activities like pottery and graffiti or revisit old favorites.
ART CAMPS
The Lux Center offers camps focused on painting, pottery, printmaking, theater and more. All camps are hosted by Lux Center teaching artists.
When: June 1-Aug. 7
Where: Lux Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St., Lincoln
Who: Ages 5-13+
Cost: $120 to $150
Information: luxcenter.org
THAT POTTERY PLACE SUMMER ART CAMP
Participants work with mosaic, clay, fused glass, canvas and pottery painting to create custom gifts and one-of-a-kind works of art. Tools are provided.
When: June and July
Where: That Pottery Place, 7828 Dodge St.
Cost: $39 to $179
Information: thatpotteryplaceomaha.com/camps
COLLEGE FOR TEENS: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES
This art camp is aimed at teens interested in drawing and painting. Participants will work with oil pastels, charcoal and other mediums. Camp ends with a gallery show of works created throughout the week.
When: June 8-11
Where: Metropolitan Community College at Do Space, 7205 Dodge St.
Who: Ages 12-15
Cost: $115
Information: mccneb.edu
CERAMIC PHILOSOPHY
Kaneko introduces a ceramics summer camp where works by Jun Kaneko and other artists serve as inspiration. Attendees of this wide-ranging camp will learn hand-building methods of slab, coil and pinching clay; study pieces in the current gallery exhibition; tour Kaneko’s studio; and explore the Old Market neighborhood. No prior experience is required.
When: June 15-19
Where: Kaneko, 1111 Jones St.
Who: Students entering grades six to nine
Cost: $150 to $200
Information: thekaneko.org
COLLEGE FOR TEENS: HISTORY OF GRAFFITI
This camp explores graffiti and street art as an art form. Participants will learn spray painting, stencil making and tagging techniques.
When: July 13-17
Where: Metropolitan Community College, Elkhorn Valley Campus, 829 N. 204th St.
Who: Ages 12-17
Cost: $90
Information: mccneb.edu
CAMP SUMMERGOLD
Girls learn leadership, independence and other life skills at this camp centered on arts-based workshops and more.
When: May 31-June 6
Where: Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center, 21520 W. Highway 31, Gretna
Who: Girls ages 10-17
Cost: $695
Information: campsummergold.com
YOUR GREATEST TREASURE
This one-day Vacation Bible School caters to families. Drawing from a treasure hunt theme, children and youth participate in theme-based Bible stories, crafts, games, science and music while adults have a short Bible study course at the same time. The evening program includes dinner. Advance registration recommended.
When: June 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 90th and Pacific Streets
Who: All ages, children must be accompanied by an adult.
Cost: Free
Information: PacificHillsLutheran.org
