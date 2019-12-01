AIA Nebraska, a chapter of the American Institute of Architects, announced its 2019 design award winners at its annual Excellence in Design Gala, held Nov. 8 at the Assemblage Gallery in Lincoln.
Four Honor Awards, three Merit Awards and four Citation Awards were given from 82 submissions by Nebraska architects.
Jury members, from Portland, Oregon, were Carrie Strickland, FAIA, jury chair, Works Progress Architecture; Brian Cavanaugh, AIA, Architecture Building Culture; and Amy Donahue, AIA, BORA.
Additionally, AIA Nebraska invited the public to cast ballots online for its favorite entries in the People’s Choice category. Seven winners emerged.
The Excellence in Design program is an annual event for Nebraska architects who submit built and unbuilt projects for consideration. Categories include Architecture, Interior Architecture, Unbuilt, Details and Masonry.
In addition, there are two categories for emerging architects and architecture students: Unbuilt Design and Architectural Detail.
Projects are judged based on a variety of criteria, including originality, extended use attributes, sustainability, budget and use of environmental surroundings.
AIA Nebraska, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, supports architects in fulfilling their commitment to excellence in design and livability in our buildings and communities. Further information on this year’s design winners and past winners can be found at www.aia.org/nebraska.
