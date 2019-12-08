Architecture
Firm Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture
Entry Norfolk Public Library
Location Norfolk, Nebraska
Owner City of Norfolk
Photographer Corey Gaffer Photography
Summary Elevated roof lines and large glass transparencies increase visibility and are a beacon to the community. A welcoming entrance increases visibility, wayfinding and security. Large expansive windows invite natural light deep into all areas of the library, offering views of nature and showcasing library activities to passers-by. Interior finishes and details complement the exterior. Contrasting dark brick, white walls and warm woods create visual interest and offer a timeless palette. Accent colors are kept to a minimum in adult spaces while primary accents punctuate the children and youth areas.
Jury comments The diagram and concept hold together nicely across in the exterior and interior. The brick panels at the perimeter create a pattern of open-and-close and the glass panels highlight a delicate structure. There are strong patterns in the special diagrams and structure that hold the project together nicely.
Architecture
Firm HDR
Entry Strauss Performing Arts Center
Location Omaha
Owner University of Nebraska at Omaha School of Music
Photographer Dan Schwalm
Summary Completed circa 1973, the existing performing arts center facility houses UNO’s School of Music. The facility includes classrooms, practice rooms, teaching studios and a 460-seat concert hall. The addition and renovation reestablish the building as a proper collegiate facility for the school’s program. A two-story, 100-seat, ground-level recital hall with a glass-backed stage is oriented toward a pedestrian spine providing a unique perspective for audience, performers and passers-by. Additionally, glazed openings in the studio and lounge spaces put the internal activity on display, allowing the school of music to call out to the larger community as activities are pushed to the perimeter.
Jury comments The architectural massing elevates volumetrically; the masonry is lifted in a playful move that contradicts the typical weighty expression of brick. The auditorium space is modest but capitalizes on the views through the performance stage and again, using masonry in an unexpected way to create interest and acoustical variation within the space.
Interiors
Firms Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, HGA
Entry Countryside Community Church
Location Omaha
Owner Countryside Community Church
Photographer Corey Gaffer Photography
Summary The project united a Jewish synagogue, a Christian church, an Islamic mosque and an interfaith center on a 38-acre campus in the suburbs of Omaha. The church is the third installment on the campus and completes the triangle of buildings, all of which boast unique designs that complement one another through orientation and materiality. The building itself is designed to foster a holistic environment with spaces, like the sanctuary and chapel, dedicated to worship, and other spaces, like the activity center and nursery, dedicated to community. The design was driven by the client’s aspiration to be one of the “greenest churches in the country.” This led to the use of natural materials, high-performing building systems, enhanced envelope insulation, plenty of opportunities for natural light and a solar-ready infrastructure.
Jury comments This project stood out in this category. We appreciated the clear datums carried throughout the space with the change in material. The main central space is well-executed and the careful integration of the stair’s engagement with the curving mass is a clear and impressive concept.
Architectural Detail
Firm BVH Architecture
Entry The Nature Conservancy/Niobrara River Valley Preserve
Location Johnstown, Nebraska
Owner The Nature Conservancy, Nebraska Chapter
Photographer AJ Brown
Summary The Nature Conservancy’s 56,000-acre Niobrara Valley Preserve is one of the largest conservancy preserves in the U.S. and a model for grassland management using bison, cattle and fire. The project is designed to amplify the natural environment through sustainable methods and nuanced material choices. Sourced on-site from overgrowth, cedar siding is charred using an ancient Japanese technique to provide durability and resistance to insects. Corten steel will oxidize, providing an ever-changing dynamic facade.
Jury comments We love the steel louver detail. It caught our eye, first, for its exterior texture. It is an honor-worthy detail in its fabrication technique, in its portability and its install. A detail that can sometimes result in a heavy-handed end product, this louver system maintains a lightness and elevates the visual experience from the interior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.