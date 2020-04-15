Raise your hand if you love button crafts. We keep it simple with a monogram letter project.
WHAT YOU NEED
Frame (we used an old frame and painted it black)
Paint for frame (optional)
Colored or decorative scrapbook paper as large as the frame
Cardboard the size of the frame opening
Flat cardboard letter or 3D letter
Craft buttons
Spray adhesive
Hot glue gun and glue sticks (or permanent craft adhesive)
WHAT YOU DO
1. Paint frame, if desired.
2. Trim paper to fit frame. Using spray adhesive, glue decorative scrapbook paper to cardboard as your background. Insert in frame with no glass.
3. Optional: paint monogram letter. If you are using one color for the entire project, the monotone will help hide gaps when you start covering the letter with buttons. If using multiple colors of buttons, you might paint the letter the color of your background.
4. Once paint is dry, glue letter to background paper with hot glue gun.
5. Use hot glue gun to cover letter in buttons, overlapping on second layer to fill in gaps. Be careful not to burn your fingertips on the glue as you position your buttons.
6. Your art is ready to hang!
Note: This project is best-suited for middle school students and older with good dexterity for handling a hot glue gun and permanent craft adhesive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.