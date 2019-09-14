LINCOLN — The first night game inside Memorial Stadium in almost two years has seen two blocked punts, three blocked field goals, a safety, 60-yard runs from two different Husker running backs and a botched onside kick.

Nebraska leads 30-5.

The Husker offense is finding some rhythm for the first time this season, out-gaining NIU 369 to 144 in the first. Adrian Martinez is 13 for 20 for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Maurice Washington has two carries for 57 yards, plus 18 yards receiving and two total touchdowns. Dedrick Mills has 90 rushing yards on four carries and one score.

Nebraska’s offense averaged 11.2 yards per play. Northern Illinois was held to 3.3.

The Blackshirts are keeping NIU to just 2.0 yards per rush. Quarterback Ross Bowers is 11 for 23 for 104 yards.

Martinez missed high on his first two throws of the day, but connected down the middle to JD Spielman for a 41-yard play to start the first drive. That finished with a 36-yard field goal from Isaac Armstrong for a 3-0 lead.

Dedrick Mills scampered down the sideline for a 61-yard run on the next drive, but coughed up a fumble the very next play. Walk-on Isaiah Stalbird then blocked a punt — recovered by Austin Allen at the 21. Washington juked three Huskies and walked into the end zone on the next play for a 10-0 lead with 6:22 left in the first quarter.

NIU later faked a punt, which was sniffed out by Allen.

Nebraska’s ensuing 37-yard field goal attempt was then blocked and recovered by Northern Illionis at midfield. Nebraska kept NIU to 2.1 yards per play in the first quarter, so the Huskies didn’t do much with the extra opportunity.

The Nebraska offense sputtered but was restarted by a 60-yard touchdown catch-and-run from Washington. He now has two touchdowns in the last two games of 50-yards or more, with a 75-yard touchdown against Colorado last week.

Nebraska ran for 153 yards in the first half, 11.8 per carry.

The extra point was blocked, so NU took a 16-0 lead.

The Huskies responded with an eight-play drive that ended in a 45-yard field goal to cut the lead to 13. Nebraska counter-punched with a four-play drive capped off by a 24-yard touchdown from Mills to push it back to 23-3.

The second blocked punt — again by Stalbird — came with 6:20 left in the second. Nebraska took over at the NIU 14. The Huskies responded by blocking another Armstrong attempt.

Backed up against their own end zone, Martinez threw a swing pass to Washington, who was tackled in the end zone for a safety to make it 23-5.

Three straight completions by Martinez — to Spielman, then Wan’Dale Robinson — put Nebraska at the NIU 27 with 11 seconds left. He found Cal transfer Kanawai Noa in the end zone with five seconds left for a 30-5 halftime lead.