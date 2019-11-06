Josh Christensen isn’t a beer connoisseur but he knows a business opportunity when he sees it. The Washington County entrepreneur harvested his first meaningful hop crop this year on six acres just outside of Fort Calhoun.
If you had walked through his sprouting hop field last spring, you might have guessed he was growing asparagus. Except for those rows and rows of slanting poles with guide wires shooting 18 feet into the air.
By mid-July, leafy hop vines were climbing toward the sky and producing burrs that mature into cones for harvesting by September.
“With hop varieties, you’re after a flavor and an aroma,” Josh says of the cones. “Every variety has its own specific traits.”
Why a hop farm?
“A few years ago my brother-in-law said something about making beer. It was winter and I thought, ‘I’ve got a little free time.”
So Christensen bought a home-brewing kit, watched tutorials and started a few hop plants by the house.
When a friend suggested that he add hops to his existing farming operation, Christensen expected it wouldn’t be viable. Then he went to a class, and a few months later, he was preparing the growing site — an infrastructure of poles, wires and irrigation lines.
His first crop in 2018 was underwhelming, he says. “Even if I could have sold it for top dollar, I only would have made $400.”
And the 2019 yield? “It’s looking pretty good,” Christensen said in August. His assessment held true.
Compared to major growers, Christensen’s hop enterprise is considered hobby size. But for Nebraska, it’s respectable.
The largest grower in the state, according to Christensen, is in Cass County with about 35 acres. He and that grower share information on growing and harvesting techniques and work together to provide local brewers with high-quality Nebraska hops.
Hop growers, like craft brewers, help each other, Christensen says.
His goal is to establish relationships with a few local brewers, finesse his growing techniques and produce a high-demand cash crop that finds its way into a premium craft brew.
