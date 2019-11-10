The following timeline of the case has been taken from police reports, court records and transcripts:
Nov. 9, 2018
Four times, Omaha fire union President Steve LeClair, who is off duty, approached Reenita Jackson at Tiger Tom’s, a bar near 72nd Street and Military Road. One of those times, he said, “You are (expletive) sexy.” Another time, Jackson said that LeClair told her: “If I was not married, I would take you to the bathroom.”
The fourth time, Jackson said LeClair whispered “white power” into her ear before striking her, which she said felt like a punch in the back. She toppled into the bar. Bar staff removed LeClair.
December
After recognizing LeClair on TV, Jackson called the Mayor’s Hotline to report LeClair’s behavior. She was inadvertently steered to the fire union hall.
January
Jackson filed a police report.
February
City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse charged LeClair with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors punishable by up to six months in jail.
Late February
Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen fired LeClair.
April
LeClair pleaded no contest to the misdemeanors.
June
LeClair is sentenced to six months of probation.
August
His arbitration hearing takes place. Mayor Jean Stothert is questioned about conversations with U.S. Rep. Don Bacon.
September
Michael Dowd, an attorney for the fire union, hands Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine a transcript of the arbitration hearing and suggests that Stothert should be charged with tampering with a witness. Kleine declines.
Now
LeClair, fire union and city officials are awaiting the arbitrator’s decision on whether to reinstate LeClair.
