You’ll know them if you see them: 13 men, mostly in their 70s, lapping Omaha’s Zorinsky Lake.
They’re “The Running Men,” and some have been pounding the pavement together for more than 40 years.
“We run together on Saturday mornings, regardless of the weather,” says Bob Bruckner, a 75-year-old retired IT executive. “One of the guys has been running for 50 years, while another one has been running for only 19.”
Logging 500 to 1,000 miles apiece annually, the grassroots alliance of executives first began running together in the late 1970s at the Downtown Omaha YMCA, when recreational jogging was an early fitness phenomenon, and mega-chain health clubs were yet to crest the health craze horizon.
Today, they quite possibly are the longest-running group of trailblazers in the region.
Tim Glover, 74, is the group’s unofficial organizer. The retired IT executive emails the team with updates and running news, threading the runners together through years of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Of the current group, Glover says, “Some are retired, and some still work either full or part time. Our common bond is a love for staying active and maintaining our health. We support each other and enjoy each other’s company.”
“We have all run marathons, half-marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks, etc., for charities. Some of the guys are triathletes and have completed several Iron Man races,” Bruckner adds. “Most of us have experienced injuries (pulled muscles, torn ligaments, broken bones), as well as more serious problems: heart attacks, cancer, leukemia and asthma. We support each other through the difficult times and celebrate our many victories in life.”
According to City of Omaha Parks and Recreation, running groups have good reason to choose Omaha as a recreational-training location. In metro Omaha alone there are more than 120 miles of paved trails, including the popular Keystone Trail, which boasts 25 miles of hard surface.
With an average age of 68, and memebers who have run the Omaha, Lincoln, New York, Chicago, Boston and Sydney, Australia, marathons, it might seem these go-getters would have an elite agenda for inclusion.
“We have no formal organization or rules,” says Bruckner. “It’s pretty simple. If you show up, you run. If not, we run without you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.