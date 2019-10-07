MARRIAGE LICENSES
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Torey C. Warren, 27, and Sadie C. Ridgeway, 26.
Daniel B. Schmidt, 30, and Lauren E. Pohren, 30.
David R. Boatman, 48, and DeAnn L. Mahone, 44.
Lyle J. Vance, 45, and Amy L. Barnes-Smith, 43.
Layth Jabbar, 29, and Rosanna Roland, 31.
Randal C. Bachle, 30, and Rachel L. Meredith, 29.
William J. Frerichs, 32, and Holly F. Van Zuiden, 32.
Wade A. Carpenter, 29, Belinda A. Black, 31.
Steven C. Rice, 59, and Judy A. Shepherd, 65.
Jesus A. Martinez. 38, and Bertha L. Ramon, 31.
Zachary B. Eberhardt, 29, and Brittany L. Scoma, 24.
Daniel N. Gasiewicz, 23, and Emily A. Osborne, 21.
Daniel J. Bredow, 59, and Brenda M. Carroll, 51.
Tyler S. Marshall, 28, and Linzee K. Gammell, 28.
Cody D. Hann, 26, and Paige M. Dankof, 24.
Matthew M. Pettis, 28, and Kael A. Murphy, 27.
Luis A. Martinez Aguilar, 28, and Christina Gamon Mata, 25.
Michael D. Duffy, 32, and Jane A. Skinner, 34.
Travis J. Peterson, 32, and Morgan M. Koubek, 28.
Colin J. Kramer, 24, and Rachael A. Loke, 24.
Derrick L. Sanders, 55, and Sandra L. Vega, 43.
Evan R. Johnston, 28, and Jory L. Schweers, 27.
Trevor J. Gallagher, 27, and Megan R. Nun, 22.
Morgan T. Peters, 28, and Sarah E. Inman, 28.
Adam W. Finley, 28, and Kelsi D. Vest, 27.
Christopher C. Kern, 52, and Lona M. Smart, 45.
Perrin K. Schmidt, 33, and Katherine L. Billue, 36.
Francisco Mejia Flores, 40, and Amalia B. Tapia, 32.
Ned J. McNally, 25, and Elizabeth K. Ostblom, 24.
Alberto S. Briseno Martinez, 27, and Yaritza Estrada Garcia, 26.
Connor M. Brown, 21, and Taylor R. Hogan, 25.
Vincent M. McCashland, 24, and Jade C. McSharry, 23.
Kirk W. Blankenship, 34, and Katlin A. Kruse, 29.
Nathan C. Greisen, 28, and Jill K. Johnson, 27.
Rocio Orozco Guerrero, 40, and Sabina D. Vasquez Polanco, 50.
Justin T. Falck, 24, and Kelsi A. Anderson, 24.
Alberto Garcia, 22, and Alejandra Santana Sanchez, 20.
Emmanuel Hurtado Vargas, 32, and Santos Ruelas, 37.
Ryan M. Fohner, 42, and Seval K. Heller, 21.
LaRon Newman, 40, and Korretta L. Green, 40.
James S. Berry, 29, and Emily M. Kramer, 24.
Timothy S. Haacke, 26, and Kara M. Heintzman, 28.
Zachary D. Miller, 24, and Mackenzie R. Myers, 24.
Asusena D. Amaya Millas, 25, Bety D. Castro Castro, 31.
Brendan M. Moore, 25, and Jamie J. O’Mara, 25.
Kevin A. Matasovsky, 33, and Audrey L. Vanosdall, 32.
Fabian A. Garcia Palacio, 30, and Jessica Y. Loaiza Rios, 24.
Jose D. Lopez Flores, 22, and Cynthia Caballero Vega, 22.
Devin L. Armbrust, 21, and Kateri M. Potter, 20.
Kyle J. Thinnes, 38, and Courtney E. Jahn, 33.
Hta Klo, 34, and Hay B. Moo Ber, 28.
Corey L. Rife, 45, and Tara L. Rife, 43.
Bekzod Mavlyanov, 25, and Gabriela Aguilar Valencia, 24.
Christopher L. Sutton, 60, and Eunice W. Njoroge, 33.
Abdoulaye Tchaou, 37, and Mourdjanatou Batcha, 32.
Dante N. Fisher, 22, and Megan M. Sanders, 22.
Sean M. Quinn, 24, and Ariel N. Runge, 27.
Michael A. Ziegler, 45, and Kimberly K. Shively, 51.
Cassidy W. Riege, 29, and Joya E. Briardy, 21.
William S. Husted, 25, and Alexandra N. Barbeau, 25.
Andrew J. Clay, 25, and Heather L. Kroeger, 26.
Connor A. Von Knorring, 25, and Devin A. Coleman, 24.
Michael G. Bumpus, 30, and Rebecca S. Simons, 28.
Benjamin A. Baldwin, 32, and Alison M. Loeffler, 29.
Joel C. Warden, 25, and Madeleine E. Jesse, 25.
Mason J. Savine, 24, and Michaela K. Bigsby, 25.
Ryan M. Douglass, 23, and Rebecca M. Bartlett, 24.
Vincent J. Franco, 29, and Michaela M. Cloeter, 32.
Joshua C. Thurber, 35, and Alexx C. Kendall, 33.
Michael J. Caliguiri, 29, and Kacie E. Hughes, 25.
Alexander C. Anthone, 29, and Kathleen A. Coenen, 27.
Adam S. Frey, 35, and Shelby M. Pauni, 28.
Lynn L. Brewer, 59, and Elizabeth B. Milligan, 46.
Collin C. Wyler, 25, and Erin E. Dabbs, 23.
Colin K. Toalson, 27, and Sara C. McClinton, 26.
Antwon C. Whitcomb, 34, and Ashley T. Moss, 32.
Chance R. Wallesen, 33, and Marla J. Munsen, 29.
Danny L. Kincaide, 37, and Ashea R. Lauer, 45.
Christophe O. Honliasso, 39, and Brenda L. Smrdel, 35.
Troy E. Alves, 49, and Carmelita N. David, 47.
Dallas J. Priebe, 24, and Anna J. Tanner, 21.
Nicholas A. Distefano, 26, and Michaela J. Miller, 26.
Robert R. Rozycki, 32, and Kara M. Lund, 38.
David W. Ulferts, 51, and Amy G. Jacobsen, 52.
Derek J. Hord, 26, and Erica M. Bang, 26.
Zachary D. Valentine, 31, and Danielle A. Bateman, 34.
Robert M. Heather, 47, and Stacey R. Amos, 39.
Luis A. Hernandez Quevedo, 25, and Esmeralda Madera, 24.
Alan E. Rodriguez Mata, 26, and Beatrice Reyna, 37.
Jesus G. Moras Morgado, 37, and Sandra P. Sosa Crescencio, 37.
Julius J. Reynolds, 39, and Shinelle N. Robinson, 34.
Jonathan W. Hurst, 32, and Ashley R. Miles, 34.
Marvin L. Solis Ponce, 33, and Azucena L. Cruz Escobar, 27.
Mark S. Renfrow II, 27, and Anna M. Muri, 24.
James R. Stephen, 37, and Holly E. Gnage, 39.
Phillip D. Rasmussen, 25, and Kiercy M. Lippincott, 24.
Michael J. Block, 33, and Elizabeth M. Breunig, 33.
Nicholas G. Lokamas, 34, and Erin E. Slattery, 34.
John A. Falkner, 60, and Damita L. Peak, 51.
Darius L. Alston, 29, and Alexis N. Johnson, 22.
SARPY COUNTY
Kendon I. Norton, 22, and Arianna R. Young, 19.
Toni L. Henderson, 42, and Jill L. Sommer, 47.
Torrey N. Wilcox, 32, and Giorgia Tarantola, 33.
Collin J. Reeder, 31, and Haley M. Goakey, 26.
Daniel G. Peska, 43, and Julie A. Bartos, 42.
Joshua N. Fraley, 31, and Danielle J. Wilson, 28.
Bryce A. Mayfield, 27, and Kelsey L. Huenink, 26.
Jason B. Moen, 40, and Lisa M. Josephsen, 38.
Mitchell A. Cap, 28, and Amy M. Edwards, 28.
Travis J. Partch, 23, and Jordan L. Trevino, 22.
Nicholas S. Salter, 24, and Jessie M. Black, 21.
Joel I. Chvala, 26, and Nannette L. Wilson, 28.
Kyle J. Will, 46, and Amanda J. Staley, 40.
Mark A. Harschfeld, 31, and Chelsea R. Prelle, 27.
Ryan P. Letts Brulinski, 35, and Victoria L. Arrowsmith, 28.
Samuel F. Tuttle, 25, and Alissa R. Thompson, 26.
Johnathan A. Thurman, 29, and Kristina M. O’Connor, 27.
Britney J. Hageman, 28, and Amber K. Ludwigsen, 23.
Jason L. McAlexander, 37, and Anna M. Mosier, 28.
Justin M. Stamper, 33, and Keren Cardenas, 32.
Michael S. Kruger, 48, and Christa M. Mally, 44.
Matthew J. Corrin, 25, and Ashley N. Omer, 23.
Alexander P. Randall, 24, and Kendra A. Oswalt, 28.
