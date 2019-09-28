LINCOLN — Nebraska is getting embarrassed on national television at home, down 38-0 to No. 5 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are averaging 8.4 yards per play with 378 total yards after 30 minutes. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns and added 80 yards and another score on the ground. JK Dobbins ran for 114 yards and 6.7 yards per carry.

Adrian Martinez, meanwhile, has two completions and three interceptions. Nebraska’s offense can’t do anything right. They finished the half with three straight three-and-outs. The Huskers have 76 total yards.

Ohio State is doing everything well. Nebraska can’t find any success.

The NU offense failed to find a rhythm on the first drive. On third-and-7, Martinez was flushed out of the pocket by defensive end Chase Young. Martinez forced a pass on the run intended for Wan’Dale Robinson, but was picked by Jeff Okudah.

Ohio State took over at midfield and made quick work with a five-play, 52-yard drive ending in a 15-yard run from Justin Fields. On that drive, Cam Taylor-Britt was called for a close pass interference play in the end zone to put it at first-and-goal. Fields ran in on the next play for 7-0.

After a three-and-out for Nebraska, Ohio State plowed right through NU for another score, this one a 2-yard pass from Fields to KJ Hill.

Ohio State gained 95 yards on its first two drives. Nebraska had 18.

Which could be why Scott Frost opened up a brand new playbook and started out drive three in the flexbone, then ran the ball in the I-formation with Robinson and Dedrick Mills. Nebraska got down to the 26 after a 12-yard run from Mills, which forced an Ohio State timeout.

A bad pass on the next play from Martinez led to the second pick of the night. Okudah caught this one on his back at the 4-yard line, and OSU took back over.

Fields took the Buckeyes 81 yards to Nebraska’s 6-yard-line. The defense finally held there, and forced a field goal for 17-0 with 9:32 left.

Martinez overthrew Mike Williams by five yards and a diving Jordan Fuller picked off Martinez, his third interception of the night.

Fields sprinted for 41 yards on the next play and OSU was cooking in the red zone again. Two plays later, Master Teague wiggled through the line of scrimmage and scored from 8 yards for 24-0.

After another three-and-out for Nebraska, it took just three plays for the Buckeyes to score again. Teague ran for 28. Fields ran for 28. Teague finished it off from 1 yard for 31-0.

After the second consecutive three-and-out, fans released balloons during the third punt of the night gave Ohio State another shot to score again before the half.

Ohio State obliged after seven plays. Fields fit in a pass over Dicaprio Bootle to Austin Mack from 18 yards on first down for 38-0.

Martinez was sacked on third down and gave Fields one final shot with less than a minute left.

The only thing that finally stopped OSU's scoring was the clock.