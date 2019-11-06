The Bluebarn Theatre distinguishes itself as the only professional adult community theater in Omaha.
Susan Clement-Toberer, artistic director since 2002, says the theater was born of friends from different backgrounds, united “not by blood but by passion and by training.”
The mission, she says, is to provoke thought, emotion, action and change. To kick off its 31st season, the Bluebarn chose “Red Summer,” a world-premiere play about Omaha’s 1919 race riots. Written by Omaha playwright and novelist Beaufield Berry, the script is the theater’s first commissioned work in some time.
“The first draft left me breathless,” the artistic director says, adding that Berry’s work is a perfect fit for the theme of the 2019-2020 season, “Memory.” The time the riots occurred has come to be known as “Red Summer” in Omaha.
“We don’t do shows to change minds,” Clement-Toberer says. “We try to choose stories that will spark a thought or an emotion.”
