LINCOLN – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced guidelines for youth baseball and softball to get underway in June.
Practices can begin on June 1 and games on June 18. Among the restrictions is no spectator use of bleachers.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.