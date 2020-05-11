With no regionals or World Series, Legion baseball in Nebraska faces difficult waiting game (copy)

Youth baseball and softball can resume in Nebraska in June. 

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced guidelines for youth baseball and softball to get underway in June.

Practices can begin on June 1 and games on June 18. Among the restrictions is no spectator use of bleachers.

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story. 

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email