The Omaha World-Herald sports department earned top-10 recognition in Daily, Sunday and Special Sections in the recent Associated Press Sports Editors writing and sections contest in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Only 15 organizations were awarded the “Triple Crown” — top-10 recognition in three of the four section/website categories. Omaha.com garnered honorable-mention honors when judged against the largest newspaper websites in the country with more than 2 million monthly unique visitors. The World-Herald’s newspaper sections were judged in the B Division, the second-largest circulation category.
Other papers from the two largest circulation categories to win Triple Crowns were: the Chicago Tribune; the Los Angeles Times; Newsday; the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; the Star Tribune (Minneapolis); the Philadelphia Inquirer; the Courier Journal (Louisville, Ky.); IndyStar; the Las Vegas Review-Journal; PennLive/Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.); and the Oklahoman (Oklahoma City). The Washington Post was the only paper to finish in the top 10 of all four categories.
World-Herald writers also finished well in the annual APSE contest, which recognized work done in 2019 and was judged by sports editors from around the country. You can see the full results here.
Henry Cordes finished among the top 10 in all circulation categories in Investigative Writing. And in the B Division, three World-Herald writers had top-10 finishes, including Sam McKewon in Beat Writing; Dirk Chatelain in Column Writing, Explanatory Writing and Project Writing; and Chris Heady in Feature Writing.
Also, in a separate honor, Heady was recently recognized with the 2020 Rising Star Award, given annually by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association to a member under 30 who shows great promise as a college basketball writer. Among Heady’s beats at The World-Herald is Nebraska men’s basketball.
