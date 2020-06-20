LINCOLN - The Nebraska women's basketball team got a commit for its 2021 class Saturday night from 6-foot-5 center Tatiana Popa, whose dad, Constantin, was a second-round NBA Draft pick and is a member of the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame after a four-year career. 

Tatiana Popa has played at multiple high schools, most recently at Parkersburg (West Virginia) High School. Prior to that she had stops at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and Montverde (Florida) Academy, as well. She had offers from Delaware and Texas Tech, among others. 

She'll be a factor in the post upon her arrival, helping a team that, by then, will be replacing center Kate Cain, who will be a senior this season.  

