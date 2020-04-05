Super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan 〽️💙 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/87WIxiVlP9— Leigha Brown (@leigha32brown) April 5, 2020
Women's basketball: Former Husker Leigha Brown transfers to Michigan
Former Nebraska women's basketball player Leigha Brown didn't waste any time picking her new school.
Brown, who just announced her transfer on Thursday, had by Sunday already decided to transfer within the Big Ten, picking Michigan. That means it's likely Brown, who will have two years' eligibility remaining, returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena at some point for a league game.
The Wolverines pick up a player who was just named the Big Ten's Sixth Player of the Year. In the Big Ten tournament, Brown had 22 points and six assists in an 81-75 loss to Michigan.
Brown cited a desire to play closer to home in choosing to transfer from NU. Her hometown of Auburn, Indiana, is two hours from Ann Arbor, Michigan. Auburn is 10 hours, 29 minutes from Lincoln.
It's not clear whether or not Brown will have to sit out one season before playing two, as the NCAA has been considering major changes to its waiver system that would allow each student-athlete immediate eligibility at a new school if it was their first transfer.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Sam McKewon
Reporter - Nebraska athletics
Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com
