Creighton scored twice in the first half and sealed a 3-1 win over Oklahoma with a counter-attack goal in the 85th minute Sunday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.

The Bluejays (5-1), who’ve won three in a row, are off to their best start since 2014.

Freshman Skylar Heinrich, an Elkhorn grad, continued her impressive debut season. Led into the box by a perfectly placed pass from sophomore Ansley Atkinson, Heinrich scored her seventh goal of the year to make it 1-0 in the 17th minute.

Heinrich assisted on the Jays’ two other scores — both of which were finished by senior Taryn Jakubowski, who has three goals this year. Jakubowski made it 2-0 in the 25th minute and sealed the win on a counter late in the second half.

Creighton will play again Tuesday, when it travels to UMKC for a 7 p.m. match.

Oklahoma (4-2-2)..........0 1—1

At Creighton (5-1-0)......2 1—3

Goals: OU, O’Donnell. CU, Henrich, Jakubowski 2.

Huskers can’t hold lead vs. Gonzaga

LINCOLN — Gonzaga scored twice in a five-minute span to down Nebraska 2-1 Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

Savanah Uveges gave the Huskers the lead when she converted a penalty kick in the 21st minute. That was NU’s first goal in three games.

But Gonzaga answered with goals in the 29th and 34th minutes to move in front for good.

Nebraska, which outshot Gonzaga 8-5, begins Big Ten play Friday at Purdue.

Gonzaga (6-2-0).......2 0—2

At Nebraska (1-4-2)......1 0—1

Goals: GU, Jencks, Viviano. NU, Uveges.

UNO falls to unbeaten Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Unbeaten Oklahoma State scored in the opening minutes of the second half to edge the UNO women 1-0 Sunday afternoon.

Though Oklahoma State dominated possession, Olyvia Dowell scored the lone goal from 12 yards out in the third minute of the second half.

Oklahoma State, which entered Sunday averaging three goals per game, outshot the Mavs 27-1, including 20-0 after halftime. Erin Bunker made a season-high seven saves for UNO.

UNO drops to 1-5-1 on the season, with all the losses being by one goal. Its last four matches have been 1-0 defeats.

The Mavs return home to play Missouri State at 7 p.m. Saturday.

UNO (1-5-1)......................0  0—0

Oklahoma State (6-0-1)...0   1—1

Goals: OSU, Dowell.

