Miramontez lifts Huskers to win

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Sinclaire Miramontez scored her second goal of the season in the 76th minute Friday to lift Nebraska to its first victory of the season, 2-1 over Long Beach State.

Miramontez tucked the goal away on Brenna Ochoa’s corner kick to beat Long Beach goalkeeper Ashley Seymour toand break a 1-1 tie.

The Huskers trailed 1-0 after Kaylee Ramirez’s penalty kick early in the second half, but Dakota Chan pulled the Huskers even with a goal in the 66th minute.

NU dominated possession, with 19 shots and 10 shots on goal.

The Huskers will play at No. 4 USC on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Nebraska (1-2-1)........0 2—2

at Long Beach St. (1-3-0).....0 1—1

Goals: NU, Chan, Miramontez. LBS, Ramirez.

One goal enough for Ball State

Nicky Potts scored in the final minute of the first half to lift Ball State to a 1-0 win over UNO at Caniglia Field on Friday.

The Cardinals (5-0-0) outshot the Mavericks (1-3-1) 14-9, including an 8-1 advantage in the first half.

UNO lost 1-0 for the second straight game and has not scored in 180 minutes, dating to Jaden Thiem’s double-overtime winner against Northern Iowa on Aug. 30.

UNO has allowed three goals in its past four games, but the Mavs are 1-2-1 during that span.

UNO had several chances to pull even in the second half. Amanda Rapaduski’s shot hit the crossbar in the 48th minute, and Ball State goalkeeper Tristin Stuteville made three saves in the second half.

The Mavericks will travel to Iowa sState on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Ball State (4-0-0)...1 0—1

at UNO (1-3-1).....0 0—0

Goals: BS, Potts.

