Clemson scored a pair of second-half goals en route to a 2-0 win over Nebraska at Hibner Stadium on Friday.

The Huskers (0-2-0) had eight shots on goal, but Hannah McLaughlin saved them all to earn the shutout for the Tigers (3-0-0).

Harper White scored off a corner kick in the 64th minute, and Caroline Conti put away a deflected pass in the 85th minute.

The Huskers will host Baylor on Sunday at 7:05 p.m.

Clemson (3-0-0)....0 2—2

At Nebraska (0-2-0)...0 0—0

Goals: C, Conti, White.

UNO women win in overtime

WATERLOO, Iowa — Jaden Thiem scored off a corner kick in the seventh minute of the second overtime to lead the UNO women to a 2-1 win at Northern Iowa on Friday.

The Mavericks (1-1-1) earned the corner after UNI goalkeeper Jordyn Petty saved Regan Zimmers’ shot in the 105th minute.

The Mavs trailed 1-0 at half after they were outshot 9-1, but Zimmers headed in a goal off a cross from Kaitlyn Guhl in the 54th minute.

UNO will host No. 20 Memphis on Sunday at noon.

UNO (1-1-1)......0 1 0 1—2

At UNI (1-2-0).....1 0 0 0—1

Goals: UNO, Zimmer, Thiem. UNI, Germann.

