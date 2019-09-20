FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ashleigh Cearlock scored in the 83rd minute, but it wasn’t enough for Creighton, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped Friday in a 2-1 loss to Florida Gulf Coast.

Ansley Atkinson fired a pass into the box, and Cearlock headed it into the net from five yards out for her first goal of the season.

But the Bluejays (6-2-0) ultimately fell short when they were unable to capitalize on a pair of corner kicks in the closing moments of the match.

Florida Gulf Coast outshot the Jays 13-9, and Creighton had four shots on goal, its lowest output since a Sept. 6 win over Iowa State. Jays goalkeeper Katie Sullivan tallied five saves.

Evdokia Popadinova scored in the 13th minute to give the Eagles (4-3-0) a 1-0 lead, and Louise Lillback sealed it with the eventual game-winner in the 65th minute.

The Bluejays will continue their road trip Sunday with a match at Florida Atlantic at 5 p.m. before returning home to open Big East play next Saturday against DePaul.

Creighton (6-2-0).............0 1—1

At Florida Gulf Coast (4-3-0).....1 1—2

Goals: CU, Cearlock. FGCU, Lillback, Popadinova.

Huskers shut out again

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Leanna Rebimbas scored in the 36th minute to lead Purdue to a 1-0 win over Nebraska on Friday night.

Rebimbas sprinted behind a pair of Husker defenders near the top of the box, cut off an errant pass intended for NU goalkeeper Aubrei Corder, and fired a shot to the far post and into the empty net to lift the Boilermakers (5-2-1).

The Huskers (1-5-2) extended their winless streak to four matches as their offense continued to struggle. NU managed one shot on target and was shut out for the fifth time this season.

Corder had three saves for the Huskers.

NU will play at Indiana at noon Sunday.

Nebraska (1-5-2, 0-1-0) 0 0—0

Nebraska (1-5-2, 0-1-0).....0 0—1

At Purdue (5-2-1, 1-0-0).....0 0—1

Goals: P, Rebimbas.​

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106