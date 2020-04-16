Nebraska football on Tuesday announced it was playing a virtual game full of Husker legends for its 2020 spring game; on Wednesday, NU unveiled the star-studded rosters for both teams.
The rosters:
RED TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Tommie Frazier
RB: Mike Rozier
RB: Ameer Abdullah
WR: Irving Fryar
WR: Kenny Bell
FB: Joel Makovicka
TE: Junior Miller
OT: Zach Wiegert
OG: Aaron Taylor
C: Dominic Raiola
OG: Bob Brown
OT: Marvin Crenshaw
AP: Rex Burkhead
Returner: Bobby Newcombe
P: Sam Koch
K: Kris Brown
RED TEAM DEFENSE
DE: Grant Wistrom
DT: Larry Jacobson
DT: Jason Peter
DE: Trev Alberts
LB: Demorrio Williams
LB: Barrett Ruud
LB: Jerry Murtaugh
CB: Keyuo Craver
CB: Prince Amukamara
S: Nate Gerry
S: Josh Bullocks
WHITE TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Eric Crouch
RB: Ahman Green
RB: Jeff Kinney
WR: Johnny Rodgers
WR: Stanley Morgan
FB: Cory Schlesinger
TE: Matt Herian
OT: Daryl White
OG: Will Shields
C: Dave Rimington
OG: Dean Steinkuhler
OT: Kelvin Clark
AP: Nate Swift
Returner: DeJuan Groce
P: Sam Foltz
K: Alex Henery
WHITE TEAM DEFENSE
DE: Willie Harper
DT: Ndamukong Suh
DT: Rich Glover
DE: Broderick Thomas
LB: Ed Stewart
LB: Lavonte David
LB: Carlos Polk
CB: Ralph Brown
CB: Fabian Washington
S: Mike Minter
S: Mike Brown
Position-by-position breakdown:
BACKS and RECEIVERS: Frazier and Rozier together? The best quarterback and running back in school history? Advantage Red team, especially when one tosses in Ameer Abdullah and Rex Burhkead to spell Rozier. The White team has some option strength in Crouch and Ahman Green – they missed each other by a year in playing together, but they would have been formidable – and perhaps the better fullback in Cory Schlesinger – but a guy like Tom Rathman would have put the White in closer range to the Red. At receiver, the White team has the best of the bunch – Rodgers, who can also play running back in a pinch – and a nice addition in Swift at the all-purpose role. Overall, though, ADVANTAGE: RED.
TIGHT ENDS AND OFFENSIVE LINE: First – can we note that Johnny Mitchell needed to be one of the tight ends? Mitchell is one of the top freak athletes in school history and a first-round NFL Draft pick. But, when healthy, Matt Herian was almost as good as Mitchell, and we’ll assume he’s healthy here. The White team’s offensive line, featuring Rimington, Steinkuhler and Shields, gets the edge here, even if the Red team had some elite players in Wiegert, Bob Brown and Aaron Taylor. Too bad there wasn’t room for Jake Young, a two-time All-American. ADVANTAGE: WHITE
DEFENSIVE LINE: The toughest matchup of all, when you think about it. Wistrom, Peter, Jacobson and Trev vs. Suh, Glover, Harper and the Sandman? Wow. Tough. Call it a draw. Suh’s peak was higher than any of them, but he only reached it for one year. Wistrom and Peter were elite for three years. Thomas is more of a linebacker than an end, but he did play rush end in a 5-2 defense. DRAW
LINEBACKERS: The White team wins with David, the best linebacker in school history, even if he played just two years at Nebraska. Ed Stewart was one of the smartest, toughest players in school history and Polk was a big run-stuffer. Ruud, Murtaugh and Williams were definite playmakers and tackling machines, but ADVANTAGE: WHITE
DEFENSIVE BACKS: This one wasn’t close. It’s the White team, easy. Brown is one of the top three or four defensive players in school history, Minter could run an entire defense with his skillset and mind, and Brown/Washington were excellent corners in college – from their true freshman seasons forward - and continued to have strong NFL careers. The Red team may have the most skilled cornerback in Prince Amukamara, but Bullocks and Gerry don’t quite have the career resumes of Brown and Minter. If you’re looking for an oversight here, Barron Miles and Pat Fischer would be places to start. ADVANTAGE: WHITE
SPECIAL TEAMS: So the White team got the two best returners in school history in Rodgers and Groce and the best kicker in school history in Alex Henery? Ballgame. Bobby Newcombe was a very good returner, and Abdullah was at times, but neither were in the category of Rodgers – so good there’s an award named after him – and Groce, who returned five punts for touchdowns. (He was also a terrific corner.) ADVANTAGE: WHITE
OVERALL: Frazier and Rozier better hum on the option, and Irving Fryar had better get behind Washington or Brown on some deep routes if the Red is going to pull off a win here. The White team is strong top-to-bottom, has a kicker with 60-yard range, and can deploy two different guys to return kickoffs or punts for touchdowns. Take the WHITE by a touchdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.