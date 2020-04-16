Johnny Rodgers

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers is a wide receiver - and presumably a returner, too, - on the White team for Nebraska's virtual spring game on Saturday. 

Nebraska football on Tuesday announced it was playing a virtual game full of Husker legends for its 2020 spring game; on Wednesday, NU unveiled the star-studded rosters for both teams.

The rosters:

RED TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Tommie Frazier

RB: Mike Rozier

RB: Ameer Abdullah

WR: Irving Fryar

WR: Kenny Bell

FB: Joel Makovicka

TE: Junior Miller

OT: Zach Wiegert

OG: Aaron Taylor

C: Dominic Raiola

OG: Bob Brown

OT: Marvin Crenshaw

AP: Rex Burkhead

Returner: Bobby Newcombe

P: Sam Koch

K: Kris Brown

RED TEAM DEFENSE

DE: Grant Wistrom

DT: Larry Jacobson

DT: Jason Peter

DE: Trev Alberts

LB: Demorrio Williams

LB: Barrett Ruud

LB: Jerry Murtaugh

CB: Keyuo Craver

CB: Prince Amukamara

S: Nate Gerry

S: Josh Bullocks

WHITE TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Eric Crouch

RB: Ahman Green  

RB: Jeff Kinney

WR: Johnny Rodgers

WR: Stanley Morgan

FB: Cory Schlesinger

TE: Matt Herian

OT: Daryl White

OG: Will Shields

C: Dave Rimington

OG: Dean Steinkuhler

OT: Kelvin Clark  

AP: Nate Swift

Returner: DeJuan Groce

P: Sam Foltz

K: Alex Henery

WHITE TEAM DEFENSE

DE: Willie Harper

DT: Ndamukong Suh

DT: Rich Glover

DE: Broderick Thomas

LB: Ed Stewart

LB: Lavonte David

LB: Carlos Polk

CB: Ralph Brown

CB: Fabian Washington

S: Mike Minter

S: Mike Brown

Position-by-position breakdown:

BACKS and RECEIVERS: Frazier and Rozier together? The best quarterback and running back in school history? Advantage Red team, especially when one tosses in Ameer Abdullah and Rex Burhkead to spell Rozier. The White team has some option strength in Crouch and Ahman Green – they missed each other by a year in playing together, but they would have been formidable – and perhaps the better fullback in Cory Schlesinger – but a guy like Tom Rathman would have put the White in closer range to the Red. At receiver, the White team has the best of the bunch – Rodgers, who can also play running back in a pinch – and a nice addition in Swift at the all-purpose role. Overall, though, ADVANTAGE: RED.

TIGHT ENDS AND OFFENSIVE LINE: First – can we note that Johnny Mitchell needed to be one of the tight ends? Mitchell is one of the top freak athletes in school history and a first-round NFL Draft pick. But, when healthy, Matt Herian was almost as good as Mitchell, and we’ll assume he’s healthy here. The White team’s offensive line, featuring Rimington, Steinkuhler and Shields, gets the edge here, even if the Red team had some elite players in Wiegert, Bob Brown and Aaron Taylor. Too bad there wasn’t room for Jake Young, a two-time All-American. ADVANTAGE: WHITE

DEFENSIVE LINE: The toughest matchup of all, when you think about it. Wistrom, Peter, Jacobson and Trev vs. Suh, Glover, Harper and the Sandman? Wow. Tough. Call it a draw. Suh’s peak was higher than any of them, but he only reached it for one year. Wistrom and Peter were elite for three years. Thomas is more of a linebacker than an end, but he did play rush end in a 5-2 defense. DRAW

LINEBACKERS: The White team wins with David, the best linebacker in school history, even if he played just two years at Nebraska. Ed Stewart was one of the smartest, toughest players in school history and Polk was a big run-stuffer. Ruud, Murtaugh and Williams were definite playmakers and tackling machines, but ADVANTAGE: WHITE

DEFENSIVE BACKS: This one wasn’t close. It’s the White team, easy. Brown is one of the top three or four defensive players in school history, Minter could run an entire defense with his skillset and mind, and Brown/Washington were excellent corners in college – from their true freshman seasons forward - and continued to have strong NFL careers. The Red team may have the most skilled cornerback in Prince Amukamara, but Bullocks and Gerry don’t quite have the career resumes of Brown and Minter. If you’re looking for an oversight here, Barron Miles and Pat Fischer would be places to start. ADVANTAGE: WHITE

SPECIAL TEAMS: So the White team got the two best returners in school history in Rodgers and Groce and the best kicker in school history in Alex Henery? Ballgame. Bobby Newcombe was a very good returner, and Abdullah was at times, but neither were in the category of Rodgers – so good there’s an award named after him – and Groce, who returned five punts for touchdowns. (He was also a terrific corner.) ADVANTAGE: WHITE

OVERALL: Frazier and Rozier better hum on the option, and Irving Fryar had better get behind Washington or Brown on some deep routes if the Red is going to pull off a win here. The White team is strong top-to-bottom, has a kicker with 60-yard range, and can deploy two different guys to return kickoffs or punts for touchdowns. Take the WHITE by a touchdown.

