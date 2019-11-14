Wan'Dale Robinson

Nebraska running back/receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was named on Thursday a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Freshman Nebraska running back/receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, which honors versatile high-performers who play more than one position. 

Robinson plays two, and has emerged this season as one of NU's most valuable players with 326 rushing yards, 453 receiving yards and 236 return yards. He is questionable for Saturday's game against Wisconsin. 

NU coaches have repeatedly praised Robinson's toughness and commitment to his craft. 

The other finalists are Kentucky receiver/quarterback Lynn Bowden, LSU running back/receiver Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Virginia receiver/returner Joe Reed.

The winner will be announced Dec. 11. The 2018 winner was Robinson's friend and training partner, Purdue receiver Rondale Moore. 

