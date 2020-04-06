If most recent college football win totals out of Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas are any indication, the Big Ten West should be a competitive division in 2020.
Caesars set Nebraska's regular season win total, for now, at 6 1/2 games, which would get NU bowl-eligible but is straddled between 6-6 and 7-5 seasons. But the highest win total in the Big Ten West is Wisconsin (9 1/2), followed by Minnesota (9), Iowa (7), NU, Northwestern (5 1/2), Purdue (5) and Illinois (5). Three Big Ten East teams - Michigan State (4 1/2), Maryland (3 1/2) and Rutgers (2 1/2) have lower win totals than any team in the Big Ten West.
Nothing below ten regular season wins is considered a heavy favorite. Ohio State, for example, is at 11. Alabama is at 10 1/2. Clemson is at 11 1/2.
SEC, Big Ten and Mountain West win totals from @CaesarsEnt pic.twitter.com/rq1TRQWHAD— Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) April 6, 2020
