Paul Chryst and Scott Frost

Paul Chryst (left), whose team has represented in the Big Ten West in the league title game for three of the last four seasons, is projected again by Caesars Entertainment to have the highest win total in the West. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

If most recent college football win totals out of Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas are any indication, the Big Ten West should be a competitive division in 2020. 

Caesars set Nebraska's regular season win total, for now, at 6 1/2 games, which would get NU bowl-eligible but is straddled between 6-6 and 7-5 seasons. But the highest win total in the Big Ten West is Wisconsin (9 1/2), followed by Minnesota (9), Iowa (7), NU, Northwestern (5 1/2), Purdue (5) and Illinois (5). Three Big Ten East teams - Michigan State (4 1/2), Maryland (3 1/2) and Rutgers (2 1/2) have lower win totals than any team in the Big Ten West. 

Nothing below ten regular season wins is considered a heavy favorite. Ohio State, for example, is at 11. Alabama is at 10 1/2. Clemson is at 11 1/2. 

