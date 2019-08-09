264255 KS-UNOKICK

UNO fell to Nebraska 6-0 during the spring season, and the Mavs and Huskers will match up again in Saturday's exhibition in Lincoln.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

UNO and Nebraska return key contributors from last season.

With the regular season still a couple of weeks away, the Mavericks and Huskers will have a chance to see where they stand when they square off in their exhibition opener at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Hibner Stadium.

UNO went 8-11-2 last season, winning five of its last eight games. The Mavs return forward Bailey Cascio, who had team highs of seven goals and 17 points.

Also back are midfielder Andrea Daves, who had a team-high six assists, and keeper Erin Bunker, who recorded four shutouts.

NU returns its starting keeper, as well. Aubrei Corder has made 62 starts in her first three years.

The Huskers also bring back a pair of All-Big Ten selections, seniors Savanah Uveges and Sinclaire Miramontez, from last year’s 9-7-5 team. Uveges tied for the team lead in points (20) and scored eight goals. Brenna Ochoa, who has led Nebraska in assists the past two seasons, also returns.

NU went 4-1 during the spring season, which included a 6-0 win over UNO.

This is the first of two exhibition matches, and both squads will be on the road next week. Nebraska plays at Arkansas on Thursday while UNO is at Kansas on Aug. 16.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106