John Higgins, an Omaha-based college basketball referee, has been rebuffed by the U.S. Court of Appeals in his effort to seek redress from Kentucky sports personalities for harassment he received after the Wildcats' 2017 loss in the NCAA tournament.
Higgins refereed the Elite Eight game between Kentucky and North Carolina. With 0.3 of a second left, North Carolina scored to beat Kentucky 75-73 to advance to the Final Four, and Wildcat fans took issue with the officiating.
Following the game, someone online discovered that Higgins had a roofing business in Nebraska and anonymously posted a link to Weatherguard Roofing. From there, a melee of online and direct trolling began.
Weatherguard received over 3,000 phone calls in the two days after the game, crashing the voicemail system and making it difficult for customers to get through. The roofing company went from being a top-rated Omaha business to worst rated due to fake negative reviews. Higgins and his family were threatened and with at least a dozen of those threats prompting criminal investigations.
Kentucky Sports Radio host Matthew Jones and writer Drew Franklin had taken up the issue of Higgins refereeing, his Nebraska business and the trolling by the fans. While speaking against the harassment, both men amplified the trolling by discussing it on air or in their stories, re-sharing the posts of others. Jones' program airs on 40 Kentucky stations.
Higgins sued Jones, Franklin and their station alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, wrongful interference with business relationships, negligence and harassment.
Higgins could not be reached for comment.
The Appeals Court took note of the fact that the trolling took a toll on Higgins' business and his family.
Ultimately, the judges ruled that the the First Amendment protected the radio program, its on-air host and on-line writer. The Court of Appeals pointed out that the men did not actively incite others to act illegally.
A key issue in cases like these is whether the individual is a public or private figure. The court addressed that from several vantage points.
The court noted that sports is essentially on par with economics and politics as an item of public interest and that it is a multi-million dollar business, with the games having significant economic consequences.
Furthermore, the court noted that Higgins parlayed his work as a referee into his work in roofing by selecting rooferees.com as a website.
It's understandable, the court said, that Higgins would want redress and that "pundits like Jones and like Franklin ... at times took too much glee in reporting on the misery of others." But there is a gulf between reporting on harassment and causing it, the court noted. The First Amendment, the judges ruled, "protects the rights of sports radio talk show hosts just as it protects the rights of presidents."
1 of 88
Kansas hoists the regional final trophy following its win over Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center.
Kansas’ Devonte’ Graham (4) and Clay Young (21) celebrate as time expires and they defeat Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Silvio De Sousa (22), left, and Malik Newman (14), right, reach for a rebound against Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Malik Newman (14) makes a three-point shot against Duke's Javin DeLaurier (12) with 1:49 remaining in overtime in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stella Kartsonis, of Kansas City, Mo., Kansas against Duke during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dewanna King, the mother of Kansas' Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates Kansas score against Duke during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) dives for a loose ball against Kansas' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) and Kansas' Malik Newman (14) during overtime in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Malik Newman (14) drives to the basket drawing a defensive foul from Duke's Wendell Carter, Jr. (34) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Kansas outlasts Duke in overtime to claim thrilling Elite Eight victory in Omaha
The Midwest Region, hosted by Omaha, came down to Kansas vs. Duke for a trip to San Antonio for the Final Four.
1 of 88
Kansas hoists the regional final trophy following its win over Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas coach Bill Self, center, talks with the media following his win over Duke.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas coach Bill Self and his team celebrates the victory.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Malik Newman, who was awarded the MVP, cuts down the net.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas coach Bill Self and his team celebrate defeating Duke.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk celebrates with his teammates.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180326_spo_eliteeightgame_photoBJS16POSTER
Kansas’ Devonte’ Graham (4) and Clay Young (21) celebrate as time expires and they defeat Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Kansas' Silvio De Sousa, center, celebrates.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Lagerald Vick, left, and Malik Newman kiss the trophy.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Devonte Graham cuts part of the net.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Silvio De Sousa (22), left, and Malik Newman (14), right, reach for a rebound against Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
Kansas' Malik Newman (14) makes a three-point shot against Duke's Javin DeLaurier (12) with 1:49 remaining in overtime in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
Stella Kartsonis, of Kansas City, Mo., Kansas against Duke during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Dewanna King, the mother of Kansas' Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates Kansas score against Duke during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) dives for a loose ball against Kansas' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) and Kansas' Malik Newman (14) during overtime in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Kansas' Malik Newman (14) drives to the basket drawing a defensive foul from Duke's Wendell Carter, Jr. (34) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 25, 2018. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Kansas coach Bill Self and his team celebrates reaching the Final Four.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Devonte Graham celebrates as time runs out in the Jayhawks' victory.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas coach Bill Self high fives fans.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Clay Young, left, and Devonte Graham leap in celebration.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Devonte Graham, left, leaps in celebration near Duke's Gary Trent.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas coach Bill Self, left, and Fred Quartlebaum, who is the director of student-athlete development at Kansas, celebrate after defeating Duke.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Duke fan Kylia Carter of Atlanta, Georgia, is disappointed after the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Silvio De Sousa, left, and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk celebrate their win.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Duke's Trevon Duval walks off dejected after losing to Kansas in the Elite Eight.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas celebrates the win.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Devonte Graham, center, and Kansas' Lagerald Vick, right, show elation after the victory.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas players hug in celebration.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Duke reacts to its loss.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lagerald Vick makes a face after hitting a 3-pointer in the second half.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Malik Newman and Duke's Grayson Allen go after a loose ball in overtime.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas' Udoka Azubuike fouls Duke's Grayson Allen, Azubuike's fifth foul of the game.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Devonte Graham reacts after Duke missed a chance to end the game in regulation.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Duke's Trevon Duval pounds the floor at the end of regulation.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski makes a point to his team in the second half.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Duke's Javin DeLaurier and Kansas' Malik Newman go up for the rebound in the second half.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Duke's Gary Trent shoots as Kansas' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk defends.