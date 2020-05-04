Two Nebraska walk-on offensive linemen have entered the NCAA transfer portal, though one said he will consider returning to the Husker program.
Josh Wegener and Xavier Trevino confirmed to The World-Herald they have entered the portal. Neither played in a game for NU, although both were considered good walk-on pickups upon joining the team.
Wegener, who played at Iowa Western Community College before walking on at Nebraska, said he'd consider returning to Nebraska. Trevino, meanwhile, enrolled in January 2020 and was part of NU's 2020 walk-on class after starting for three seasons at Lincoln Southeast.
Nebraska still has plenty of walk-on linemen on the roster. Even with Trevino and Wegener's departures, NU will have at least 10 walk-on linemen, not counting long snappers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.