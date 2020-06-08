JD Spielman will not be returning to the Nebraska football team. Three takes on the receiver’s absence from the 2020 squad.
A terrific Husker career cut short: Spielman produced on the field. He played a tough position – slot receiver – absorbed a lot of punishment, caught 2,546 yards worth of passes and scored 18 career touchdowns, three of which were on returns. His production coincided with three of Nebraska’s worst seasons ever, which means he’s destined not to get as much credit as he deserves for his play. Spielman’s few interviews with the media were actually excellent, but he hadn’t given one during the season since the 2018 Wisconsin game, and whatever he was experiencing before his personal break he generally kept to himself.
If the wide receiver room was inexperienced before, look at it now: Wan’Dale Robinson and Kade Warner become the veterans. Omar Manning – presuming he arrives at NU on time this summer – become the most important recruit of the 2020 class. (Something Manning, also an infrequent interview, seems to know based on a few chats.) After those three, it’s freshmen galore. Jamie Nance, Demariyon Houston, Alante Brown, Zavier Betts, William Nixon and perhaps Chris Hickman to rescue. Nebraska would be wise to add a transfer receiver above and beyond South Dakota transfer Levi Falck, though it’s likely he’ll get a decent look.
The silver lining: The entire receiver room now exists, in essence on the same page and footing with receivers coach Matt Lubick, who won’t have to on-board a mercurial, albeit productive, player whose connection to this iteration of Husker football was more tenuous than most on the team. Spielman’s playing time and production could possibly have turned into a referendum week-to-week – how much is playing? Is his production up to par? Where is he in breaking records? Will he even talk about them? – and NU now avoids that. It’s a “move on” moment for everyone involved.
