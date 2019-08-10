LINCOLN — Nebraska opened its soccer season with a 4-0 exhibition win over UNO on Saturday night at Hibner Stadium.
The Huskers pulled away by scoring twice in the closing minutes of the first half.
Dakota Chan scored early on, and it stayed 1-0 until Sinclaire Miramontez put away a shot after a Brenna Ochoa corner kick in the 39th minute. Savanah Uveges tacked on another goal in the final minute of the half.
Freshman Adriana Maldonado added Nebraska’s second-half goal.
Both teams will play one more exhibition game. Nebraska goes to Arkansas on Thursday, while UNO heads to Kansas on Friday.
