Brooke Williams

Brooke Williams with her father, Bret. “My dad taught me everything I know about hunting, and he’s the reason I enjoy hunting so much,’’ she says.

Last year, Brooke Williams got buck fever and didn’t even take a shot.

“I had a really big deer walk past me, and I panicked,’’ she said.

It was another season of disappointment. She’d been trailing along with her dad, Bret, since she was 9 and hunting herself since she was 16 and still had nothing to show for deer season.

This year, she said, she knew she just had to pull the trigger. So when a 10-point whitetail walked in front of their tree stand, she was ready.

“I had about five seconds to get my gun up and get the crosshairs on it,’’ Brooke said. “I was in disbelief that I got the shot. I don’t usually shoot unless I have a kill shot, and I knew I had a good opportunity.’’

The buck didn’t immediately drop, and they debated for a few minutes whether to go after it right away. When they did make a move, there was no blood trail, and they worried that they wouldn’t find the animal.

But after walking after it about 30 yards, there was the deer.

“I hid behind a tree while my dad made sure it was dead,’’ Brooke said. “I may or may not have cried.’’

Brooke, a 22-year-old registered nurse in the critical care division at Nebraska Medicine, is getting a shoulder mount. Friends and family are waiting for their share of the meat.

Brooke says she’s from a big hunting family, so going out with her dad has always been something she’s enjoyed. They’ll also go pheasant and turkey hunting.

She has two older brothers, one of whom, Jared, killed a 10-point buck exactly 10 years earlier than Brooke. But neither hunts deer any more.

“I did trapshooting in high school and that added to my excitement about hunting,’’ she said. “It’s pretty special to my dad and I because it’s our little activity. We have a blast every time.’’

Trophy Board photos: Nebraskans and their trophies

See a photo gallery featuring some local hunters' top prizes from across the Midlands.

1 of 51

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034

twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald's special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine.

