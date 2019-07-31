Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

TBL: Dirk Chatelain, Roger Sayers, Preston Love Jr. and others discuss "24th and Glory"

World-Herald staff writer Dirk Chatelain, former Husker Preston Love Jr. and former Omaha University standout Roger Sayers joined Mike'l Severe Wednesday on "The Bottom Line" to discuss the "24th & Glory" series on the intersection of civil rights and Omaha's greatest generation of athletes.

They discussed growing up in Omaha, why playing sports mattered to them, the importance of Native Omaha Days and much more. Watch the videos below for the full discussion.

