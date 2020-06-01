First downs and second guesses with a heavy heart:
Stick to sports? Sorry, I’m having a hard time with that.
June 1 was going to be a landmark day, an important mile marker on the road to normal, as many colleges welcomed back athletes to campus. Including Nebraska.
But after this weekend’s protests, and the news of the day in Omaha, it doesn’t feel appropriate to talk about sports.
I’ve said this before: There are more important things than sports, but sports are important. Not today.
Sports is the playground where you go to get your mind off of life. Those playgrounds have been closed since March, though they may be reopening through the summer.
I’ve been eager for sports to return, for many reasons, including sports as some sort of tonic or therapy for the soul.
But frankly, I’m glad there are no sports now. We’re not talking Royals or Yankees, Chiefs and Broncos, Nebraska in the Big Ten West. That’s OK.
There will be no College World Series next week, but with businesses boarded up and tensions high, that might be good timing.
Instead, the conversation is right where it should be: How do we do better, as human beings and as a city? How do we find empathy and understanding? Can a city put its arms around a family that lost a son?
I don’t have any brilliant answers. I feel incredible sadness. And I just want to listen.
One day, perhaps in a month or so, the games will return. And we’ll be glad. We’ll be ready.
But right now, I’m thinking about Omaha. I love this city. And I’m praying for it.
» The direction of COVID-19 cases in the next month or two should be very important in deciding when and how schools and college sports return in the fall. How will the numerous protests, including here in Omaha and Lincoln, impact that? Will there be more positive cases? Or will it be a situation that, as some say, has less of an impact on younger people?
» I have to believe there will be Major League Baseball played at some point this summer. Everyone involved has to know the long-term ramifications of not playing. Play a shortened season, 50-70 games, mix up the divisions or leagues and seed the playoff teams for one year. Make it fun. Baseball could use fun.
» The Royals and General Manager Dayton Moore get it. They are not cutting any minor league players. That certainly goes against the trend of MLB distancing itself from its developmental leagues. Now, to get those Storm Chasers on the field this summer.
» There has been all kinds of buzz that Creighton’s opponent for the Gavitt Games next season will be Michigan State — with the Fighting Izzos coming to Omaha. Now I’m hearing that opponent could be Iowa, as regional games may become more important next season.
That would go with the Jays’ scheduled game at Kansas and the “Battle4Atlantis” tourney field of Duke, Ohio State, Memphis, West Virginia, Wichita State and Utah. That’s a schedule worthy of a Creighton team expected to start out in the top 10.
» Derrin Hansen’s Mavs also are playing at Allen Fieldhouse next season, as well as a trip to Las Vegas. I’m hearing there is another huge road nonconference game in the works for UNO. Stay tuned.
» I lost a friend last week, and so did college football. Chris Dufresne, longtime college football writer for the Los Angeles Times, passed suddenly. Dufresne had a wonderful sense of humor and perspective and love for the game. We shared a lot of good times in the press box.
You might remember one of those days. It was the 1996 Nebraska football season opener, with Michigan State and Nick Saban in Lincoln as the patsy, back when Saban reluctantly played that role.
Dufresne was in town to cover Scott Frost’s first start, and the first Husker game coming off back-to-back national titles. After we wrapped up our work in the press box, I offered Chris a ride back to the Omaha Marriott.
It was a beautiful sunny day, absolutely perfect. But later in the day, a few black clouds rolled in. Suddenly, just outside of Ashland, the skies dumped water everywhere.
We couldn’t see the road. The highway was flooding. I pulled over to the side. Chris looked pale, he was kind of freaking out. I joked, “Welcome to Nebraska. If you don’t like the weather, hang on for 15 minutes, it will change.”
We sat in the car for about 20 minutes until it stopped. Then, right on cue, the skies cleared and the sun took over as we finished the drive home.
Years later, Chris would go on to laugh about that moment. I’ll miss that laugh.
» One more and I’m outta here: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, six-time NBA champ, NBA all-time leading scorer and part-time Hollywood pilot, is my GOAT. I will leave you with his words, written last weekend in an essay for the L.A. Times:
“I don’t want to see stores looted or even buildings burned. But African-Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, choking on the smoke as the flames burn closer and closer.
“Racism in America is like dust in the air. It seems invisible — even if you’re choking on it — until you let the sun in. Then you see it’s everywhere. As long as keep shining that light, we have a chance of cleaning it wherever it lands. But we have to stay vigilant, because it’s always still in the air.”
Protest Sunday
Protesters shout "I can't breathe" Sunday while occupying 13th Street in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protestors stand and sit on 13th Street in downtown Omaha on Sunday as the 8PM curfew approaches.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters and law enforcement officers face off on 13th Street in downtown Omaha as the 8 p.m. Sunday curfew neared.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A protestor walks ahead of advancing law enforcement after the 8PM curfew in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement officers stand on 13th Street Sunday night while trying to disperse a crowd after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A portrait of James Scurlock is held during a protest on Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed late Saturday night during a protest in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man is arrested on 13th Street in Omaha after the 8PM curfew on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks his dog as law enforcement works to clear the streets of protestors after and 8PM curfew on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch from a rooftop as law enforcement works to clear protestors from downtown Omaha after the 8PM curfew on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tear gas canisters land near protestors on 13th Street in Omaha on Sunday after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement officers turn vehicles away from downtown Omaha on Sunday after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement officers fire ordnances at a vehicle that was fleeing and nearly hit state troopers on Sunday in downtown Omaha after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dayvon Beckwith leads a chant on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protesters lie in the road on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A fire in a dumpster was quickly put out on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Inmates at the Douglas County Correctional Center bang on their windows as protesters march by on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A protester throws a flash bang back to the police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Police take down a protester on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police chase after protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police chase after protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People lie in the road in from of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Officers stand on top of the Omaha Police Headquarters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protesters lie in the road on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement lines up on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Diamond Davis, a friend of James Scurlock, cries in front of a line of Omaha Police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man has his eyes cleaned out after getting hit with tear gas on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People lie in the road in front of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man lies in the road in front of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protesters form their own barricades on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement can been seen through a barricade formed by protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protesters form their own barricades on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elijah Ivy leads chants on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Diamond Davis, a friend of James Scurlock, cries on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday. Scurlock was shot and killed Saturday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A protester throws an explosive back toward the police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man in a wheelchair chants on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protesters march past the Douglas County Correctional Center on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A protester raises a fist on 13th Street near Jones Street on the third day of protests in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tear gas is fired at protesters who used road closed signs as barricades looking south on 13th Street near Jones Street on the third day or protests on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Someone looks out the window near 14th and Harney Streets on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement talk to two men outside of the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after curfew on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement arrests protestors at 25th and Dodge Streets on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A car drives by with a woman raising her fist by the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after a curfew went in affect on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A car drives by honking with a man giving the middle finger at the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after curfew on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People raise their fists at a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Visitors Center on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People holds signs at a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Larry Duncan asks people to put their hands and their hearts up during a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A large crowd turns out for a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ReJaneeche Kellum holds a Pan-African flag during a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man tears up listening to James Scurlock II speak about the death of his son.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
James Scurlock II talks about the death of his son.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
James Scurlock II hugs Nicole Myles at the Malcom X Memorial Foundation after talking about the death of his son.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Courtney Nunes holds a message on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Diamond Davis, center, is comforted as a group speaks about James Scurlock on Sunday in Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A VIP member card for the Hive bar rests cut in half on Harney Street in downtown Omaha. James Scurlock was shot and killed near the bar during a protest last Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brittany Baird makes a sign for James Scurlock on Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group prays Sunday near where James Scurlock was fatally shot on Harney Street late Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group make signs on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Officer Grobe with the Omaha Police Department gets an elbow bump after placing flowers on a vigil for James Scurlock that was behind a barrier on Harney Street. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laken Beyard writes a chalk message on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Police Officer sets near a vigil for James Scurlock on Sunday in Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Officer Grobe with the Omaha Police Department places some flowers for a visitor on a vigil for James Scurlock that was behind street barricades on Harney Street. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police officers watch over the scene of a shooting near The Hive bar on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where a man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Broken windows and a street barricade at the Brandeis building in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pepper-spray debris is left outside the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. in downtown Omaha, on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
RDG Planning & Design, 1302 Howard St. in downtown Omaha, was damaged during protests Saturday night when rocks were thrown through the architecture firm's windows.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign leftover from the previous night's protests near Crossroads Mall at 72nd and Dodge Streets reads, "Why Officer?"
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
On Sunday, a man grabs a broom to clean broken glass at the Orpheum Theater from protests the night before.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Mabie, owner of Culprit Cafe, 1603 Farnam St., talks to people on the street through a broken window on Sunday morning after a night of protests Saturday caused damage in downtown Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Graffiti left on the corner of 17th and Dodge Streets after a night of protests.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
On Sunday, people clean graffiti left by protesters on The Omaha Lounge, 1505 Farnam St., from the night before.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Broken windows at the Brandeis building in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Windows were broken at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha during protests Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Milk was spilled in the road in the Old Market in Omaha during protests over the weekend.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Central Police Headquarters in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Graffiti and broken windows in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman picks up trash left behind in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Broken windows in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pepper-spray debris is left outside the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. in downtown Omaha, on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Graffiti at the Spaghetti Works in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Black Lives Matter sign in the window of The Tavern in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A flower is left on top of a dumpster in the Old Market in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police surround The Hive, the scene where one man was shot and killed on Saturday night in the Old Market.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Broken windows at the Brandeis Building in downtown Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A glass door is closed up at Pepperjax Grill in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A street barricade outside a building in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Windows are broken at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Broken windows at Takechi's Jewelers in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
On Sunday morning, police surround The Hive, where a man was shot and killed on Saturday night in the Old Market in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The doors to Target at 72nd and Dodge Streets remain boarded up after a second night of protests Saturday in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests Saturday night moved from 72nd and Dodge Streets to downtown Omaha, near 14th and Harney Streets.
JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omahans protest the killing of George Floyd at 72nd and Dodge Streets at about 5 p.m. Saturday. No one was in the street, though barricades were on medians and a police helicopter was hovering overhead.
CONNIE WHITE/THE WORLD-HERALD
