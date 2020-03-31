You got a minute? How about a couple of months?

On Sunday nights, I take questions on my Twitter feed. The answers come out here. The No. 1 topic on everyone’s mind: Will there be a football season?

There is no shortage of experts who have written off college football for 2020. I get it. But what’s the hurry?

Next week will be different from this week, which is different from last week. Check back in April. Or May. The virus is in charge here.

What’s for sure is that there will be fallout from this sports year — or lack thereof — and how we do sports in the future.

This year will take us outside the box — and it might leave us there. For instance:

College football:

What if the season begins next February and goes through May? Spring football that counts.

Why would that happen? There are 6.5 billion reasons. That’s how much revenue this sport means — and 80% of FBS athletic budgets are tied to that revenue.

And this: Senior players who have next fall canceled will want another year of eligibility — and likely get it. But the complication of keeping them on the scholarship list and adding new recruits in 2021 could be a financial backbreaker for a lot of athletic departments.

So, let players play next spring — before the NFL draft. Which could get moved back.

Then maybe you move the 2021 fall season to mid-September — which used to be the starting line, long ago.

Crazy? How about games this fall in empty stadiums? If it’s safe for the players, you bet. We love our Saturday game days. But college football is like every sport: It’s a TV show. Inventory that brings in big bucks.

As long as those games are on TV, you bet the A.D.s are going to want those checks coming in. And you bet we will be watching in a living room or a garage tailgate or a sports bar and loving it.

Or, 6 feet apart. Will that still be going on next fall? The virus had no comment.

The impact of that possibility is if fans would decide they don’t necessarily have to be at a game to enjoy it. There go the future attendance trends.

One more: If we lose next football season and a lot of athletic departments are put in dire straits, would that mean putting College Football Playoff expansion on the fast track? You bet your Dabo.

NBA:

Whether or not LeBron James and Co. are back in business this year, the NBA schedule is something to watch.

Say the league comes back in the summer, in a shortened form, and crowns a champ in August. That’s a short turnaround to training camp in September, right?

Wrong. You start the next season on Christmas Day and then play into the following July or August — right before the NFL starts.

Why? The NBA would get out of the way of the NFL from October to December and into the more vacant months of late spring and early summer. And as an old baseball fan, that’s hard to write. But true.

I like that idea. There are some honchos in the NBA who want it to eventually happen. This year might give them the opening.

MLB:

Commissioner Rob Manfred has an agenda, and this year might give him his opportunity.

Manfred and the owners want to cut back on the money they spend on minor league ball and development. That’s starting now.

MLB and the MLB Players Association reportedly reached an agreement on some issues last week. That included the MLB draft, which will still take place this year between June 10 and July 20 (though it’s not clear where).

According to the agreement, MLB has the option to cut the draft down to five rounds — or up to 10. Five is the likely number. Either way, that’s down from 40 rounds in previous drafts.

That’s a lot of high school and college players without a place to go. Well, except back to college, unless they’re seniors. The winner: college baseball.

As one agent told Baseball America, shortening the draft paves the way for the 42-team contraction of minor league teams. And moving development to the colleges.

It’s the first step in pushing the draft to August. And, perhaps, allowing NCAA baseball to move its season into the summer.

Another possible ramification: If MLB does play a shortened season, with a lot of seven-inning doubleheaders, you might hear a call to go to seven-inning games.

Don’t laugh. I’m a so-called baseball purist and I don’t rule anything out. The season could start in May and that wouldn’t be a bad thing. A World Series in December would.

Baseball is fighting an image that games take too long. If fans take to seven-inning games, who knows?

At least it would cut Yankees-Red Sox games down to three hours.

NFL:

The NFL is the 400-pound gorilla of sports. It does what it wants. But if there’s no season this fall, would the NFL try to play a shortened season beginning in November or December and go into March? Anything’s possible here. The NFL is a sport people follow year-round.

NCAA hoops:

After losing March Madness, next season should be untouched. But who knows? If it means college hoops doesn’t start games until December, that would be OK. Actually, preferred.

OK, on with some more questions.

From Otis: How drastic is the financial fallout from the NCAA cutting its (basketball tournament) payment and potentially not having a college football season next fall? Will schools be forced to shut down or drop down from D-I?

It will be tough. Real tough. There may be staff and even sports cut in some areas. Some schools (i.e., Big Ten, SEC and ACC) will be able to handle it better than others. In that way, it’s a little like decisions that everyday folks will have to make this year. What you hope is it’s a situation where you tighten your belt in the short term and are able to start recovering next year.

From FriedYo: Would players perform the same in games played in near-empty stadiums?

Depends on the player. Most players feed off the crowds. The lack of home-field advantage would be interesting. It would remind me of when we used to watch Husker scrimmages in Memorial Stadium. The competitiveness always came out on the field. Eventually it’s still football. Instincts and adrenaline take over.

From Aaron: If Frank Solich were still coaching the Huskers, how many championships would he have?

This one has layers. I think NU would have won a couple of more Big 12 titles but no national title. However, with a couple of more Big 12 crowns, would that have kept Nebraska in the Big 12? Possibly.

I know this: If Solich lasted this long, that meant he improved his recruiting and had a veteran staff. If NU were in the Big Ten, he would have had the program in a much better place to succeed.

And from Isolationalist Bob: With possible revenue issues ahead, does that mean $5 Busch Lights at Husker football games?

Every school is going to have to take a hard look at this revenue stream. And, as I’ve said, Oklahoma began selling beer at home football games last fall, and OU and Nebraska have always been connected in many ways. Could I see it here? Yes. Do I think it’s necessary? No. But I’m not in charge of paying the bills.

» One more and I’m outta here: A year without college football? Not good. But you want to talk tough? Try having a high school senior with no prom or graduation ceremony. That’s an entirely different level.