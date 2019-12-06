Anthem

Nebraska and Creighton stand at attention during the National Anthem before last year's showdown at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers won that game 94-75. The Jays will be aiming for a different result Saturday at the CHI Health Center.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

It’s the much-anticipated annual showdown between the top two Division I teams in the state. Creighton hosts Nebraska. Here’s a preview of the match-up:

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: CHI Health Center

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO

TV: FS1

Online: Fox Sports Go

Opponent info

2019-20 record: 4-4

2018-19 record: 19-17, 6-14 Big Ten

2018-19 postseason: NIT second round

KenPom offensive efficiency: 168th (CU: 20th)

KenPom defensive efficiency: 149th (CU: 118th)

Trending: The Huskers certainly look like a better team today than they showed in early November. But they’re coming off a poor shooting night at Georgia Tech Wednesday (6 of 26 from 3-point range and 8 of 18 from the free-throw line). There’s inconsistency still, as new coach Fred Hoiberg tries to establish his tenets. And now they’re set to face their biggest test of the young season.

Series history: It’s tied at 26-26. Nebraska smoked Creighton in last year’s meeting, 94-75.

Three players to watch

Sophomore guard Cam Mack: He’s super quick, especially on the break. He’s a gifted passer who’s especially good at creating scoring chances for others out of ball screen situations. Creighton’s challenge will be to keep him out of the lane. He’s just a 28.0% 3-point shooter.

Junior guard Jervay Green: The 6-foot-3 junior college transfer appears to be the Huskers’ most well-rounded offensive threat. He can get to the rim and he’ll fire away from deep. He’s second on the team in assists, too. 

Senior guard Haanif Cheatham: He’s capable of orchestrating the offense in transition and he’s shown an increased aggressiveness lately to create his own offense. Cheatham’s led Nebraska in scoring the last two games (making 15 trips to the free-throw line).

Three keys for Creighton

1. Get back on defense: The Jays’ ability to stop the ball in transition, locate shooters and keep Nebraska’s playmakers out of the lane will be critical. The Huskers’ average possessions length is 15.1 seconds (18th-fastest nationally), according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. Their effective field goal percentage in fastbreak scenarios is 61.2% — it’s just 44.1% in non-tranisition situations, according to Hoop-Math.com. NU’s confidence often seems to be fueled by its fastbreak buckets. CU has to be alert there.

2. Defend without fouling: Nebraska’s free-throw rate (one foul shot for every 2.65 field goal attempts) ranks 76th in the country, according to Pomeroy. The Huskers know how to draw fouls. They haven’t cashed in at the stripe — they’re third-to-last nationally in free-throw shooting (56.3%). But still, if they’re aggressive and CU’s undisciplined, it could create problems for a thin Creighton rotation. Foul trouble would be bad news for the Jays.

3. Stay composed in the moment: The arena will be energized and emotions will be high. The Jays surely will have last year’s blowout on their minds, thinking that they need to return the favor. And the game projects to feature the fast-paced style that Creighton prefers. It is possible that CU players could get consumed with the idea that they need to convincingly seize control right away. Maybe they feel a pressure to perform really well. To win in blowout fashion. The Jays just have to play solid ball.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 81.9%

KenPom: Creighton wins 80-68

Jon Nyatawa’s take: It’s likely that the momentum will ended up drastically swinging back during this game, given the emotions at play and the potency of both teams’ high-octane offenses. It should be fun, for stretches. But Creighton’s better suited to thrive in a shootout. So the Jays win, 87-72.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

