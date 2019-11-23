MZ driving

Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski drives past a defender during Creighton's 86-70 win over Cal Poly on Friday. The Jays return to action Sunday when they host North Florida at 1 p.m. at the CHI Health Center.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Jays have just one day of prep before they’re back on the court. A Sunday home game against North Florida is up next for CU. Here’s a breakdown of the match-up:

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: CHI Health Center

TV: FS1

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO

Online: Fox Sports Go

Opponent info

2019-20 Record: 4-2

2018-19 Record: 16-17, 9-7 Atlantic Sun

2018-19 postseason: None

KenPom offensive efficiency: 158th (CU: 6th)

KenPom defensive efficiency: 208th (CU: 101st)

Trending: North Florida won eight in a row before losing in the A-Sun tournament semifinals to end last season. The Ospreys expect to carry that momentum into this year, particularly since they return four starters from that team. They were picked to finish second in their conference. They have, however, suffered 15-point defeats at Florida and at Iowa in the early going.

Series history: Sunday is the two teams’ first meeting.

Three players to watch

Senior guard Ivan Gandia-Rosa: He’s often making the right reads in ball screen situations and in transition. He’s not flashy, but solid. The Atlantic Sun’s assist leader last season simply gets the ball where it needs to go. Plus, he’s made 19 of his 39 3-pointers (48.7%) this year.

Sophomore forward Carter Hendrickson: His 6-foot-7 frame will make it more difficult for CU’s shorter guards to disrupt his shooting rhythm. He’s 14 of 34 (41.2%) from 3-point range so far this year.

Junior forward Wajid Aminu: He’s listed at 6-foot-7, but he plays much taller. The 2019 Atlantic Sun defensive player of the year already has 10 blocks in six games. On the other end, he’s a threat to roll to the hoop after setting a ball screen, and then elevate for a rim-rattling dunk.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Defend the 3-point line: North Florida has attempted 398 field goals this year. More than half of those were 3s. In fact, 53.8% of the Ospreys’ total points has come from 3-point range (the highest-rate in the country), according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. There will be shooters all over. And just getting a hand up won’t be enough for the Jays, either. They’ll likely have to make an extra effort to keep UNF from getting comfortable on the perimeter.

2. Attack inside: Creighton may be tempted to rely on its jump shooting ability, particularly if North Florida turns to its nontraditional extended zone defense. CU’s 11th nationally in 3-point shooting (42.7%), so that is a strength. But the Jays may find some easy buckets against an opponent that doesn’t have a great deal of height. They might even be able to work their way into some second-chance attempts up close (Iowa got 20 offensive boards against the Ospreys Thursday).

3. Put the game away: This is assuming, of course, that CU can build an early lead. Perhaps the quick turnaround will take some sting out of the Jays’ attack. But to this point, they’ve been incredibly effective in the first halves of games (plus-30). Not so much after the break (plus-12). If indeed Creighton has the advantage, it can’t let North Florida hang around. Because the Ospreys have the potential to get hot in a hurry.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 91.2%

KenPom: Creighton wins 83-68

Jon Nyatawa’s take: It looks like another favorable match-up for the Jays, who don’t mind getting into a 3-point shooting contest with a perimeter-oriented opponent. The only issue, though, is that North Florida will attack in waves. Its rotation goes at least 10 deep. So CU will have to empty its tank. Creighton wins, 80-70.

Photos: History of Creighton men's basketball in the NCAA tournament

Creighton has made the NCAA tournament 21 times in program history. Here are some of the best photos taken in that time.

1 of 62

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription