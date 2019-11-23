Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski drives past a defender during Creighton's 86-70 win over Cal Poly on Friday. The Jays return to action Sunday when they host North Florida at 1 p.m. at the CHI Health Center.
Trending: North Florida won eight in a row before losing in the A-Sun tournament semifinals to end last season. The Ospreys expect to carry that momentum into this year, particularly since they return four starters from that team. They were picked to finish second in their conference. They have, however, suffered 15-point defeats at Florida and at Iowa in the early going.
Series history: Sunday is the two teams’ first meeting.
Three players to watch
Senior guard Ivan Gandia-Rosa: He’s often making the right reads in ball screen situations and in transition. He’s not flashy, but solid. The Atlantic Sun’s assist leader last season simply gets the ball where it needs to go. Plus, he’s made 19 of his 39 3-pointers (48.7%) this year.
Sophomore forward Carter Hendrickson: His 6-foot-7 frame will make it more difficult for CU’s shorter guards to disrupt his shooting rhythm. He’s 14 of 34 (41.2%) from 3-point range so far this year.
Junior forward Wajid Aminu: He’s listed at 6-foot-7, but he plays much taller. The 2019 Atlantic Sun defensive player of the year already has 10 blocks in six games. On the other end, he’s a threat to roll to the hoop after setting a ball screen, and then elevate for a rim-rattling dunk.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Defend the 3-point line: North Florida has attempted 398 field goals this year. More than half of those were 3s. In fact, 53.8% of the Ospreys’ total points has come from 3-point range (the highest-rate in the country), according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. There will be shooters all over. And just getting a hand up won’t be enough for the Jays, either. They’ll likely have to make an extra effort to keep UNF from getting comfortable on the perimeter.
2. Attack inside: Creighton may be tempted to rely on its jump shooting ability, particularly if North Florida turns to its nontraditional extended zone defense. CU’s 11th nationally in 3-point shooting (42.7%), so that is a strength. But the Jays may find some easy buckets against an opponent that doesn’t have a great deal of height. They might even be able to work their way into some second-chance attempts up close (Iowa got 20 offensive boards against the Ospreys Thursday).
3. Put the game away: This is assuming, of course, that CU can build an early lead. Perhaps the quick turnaround will take some sting out of the Jays’ attack. But to this point, they’ve been incredibly effective in the first halves of games (plus-30). Not so much after the break (plus-12). If indeed Creighton has the advantage, it can’t let North Florida hang around. Because the Ospreys have the potential to get hot in a hurry.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 91.2%
KenPom: Creighton wins 83-68
Jon Nyatawa’s take: It looks like another favorable match-up for the Jays, who don’t mind getting into a 3-point shooting contest with a perimeter-oriented opponent. The only issue, though, is that North Florida will attack in waves. Its rotation goes at least 10 deep. So CU will have to empty its tank. Creighton wins, 80-70.
1 of 62
2016: Creighton players from left Toby Hegner, Tyler Clement and Kobe Paras react to a play in the first half. The Jays would lose to Rhode Island 84-72 in the first round.
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
1991: Bob Harstad, the 1990 Missouri Valley player of the year, goes up for a shot over Seton Hall's Anthony Avent, the 1991 MVC player of the year, with Chad Gallagher getting position for a possible rebound. The Jays would go on to lose 81-69 in the second round.
2012: The referee keeps a close eye on Alabama's Andrew Steele as he plays tight defense against Creighton's Doug McDermott.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Nevada's Kyle Shiloh, right, pokes the eye of Creighton's Nate Funk while both track a loose ball in the air during the Jays' 77-71 overtime loss.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver shoots against Nevada's Denis Ikovlev.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2007: Creighton's Dane Watts throws his elbows as he protects the ball from Nevada's Dennis Ikovlev (from left), Nick Fazekas and Marcelus Kemp.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Creighton's Nick Porter reacts to the Bluejays' loss to Nevada.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver reacts to a foul called on him during the Jays' 63-61 loss to West Virginia.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton's Johnny Mathies, center, jumps for two but is swatted by West Virginia's Johannes Herber, right.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton fans cheer during a timeout after the Bluejays took a 10-0 lead to open the game against West Virginia.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches from the sidelines as the Bluejays and West Virginia duke it out.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2003: Creighton's Kyle Korver loses the ball after stealing it under the Central Michigan basket. The Jays would go on to lose 79-73.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003: CMU's J.R. Wallace, left, and Tony Bowne, on floor, chase a loose ball with CU's Kyle Korver, No. 25, and Tyler McKinney, No. 24.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches Central Michigan take the lead in the second half.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver, left, tries to get by Illinois' Cory Bradford in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Jays would fall 72-60.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Larry House has layup is blocked by Illinois' Robert Archibald.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Illinois coach Bill Self yells during his squad's game against Creighton.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: CU's Terrell Taylor kicks Cory Bradford's pass.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Terrell Taylor puts up the game-winning shot in double overtime to beat Florida 83-82 in a first-round game of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Creighton's Brody Deren, left, shoots over Florida's Udonis Haslem.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Florida's Justin Hamilton, left, ties up Creighton's Joe Dabbert in the second half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver celebrates after CU goes into overtime against Florida.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2001: Iowa's Jason Smith and Creighton's Kyle Korver scramble for a loose ball during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 69-56 win over the Jays.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Creighton's Livan Pyfrom throws down the dunk over Iowa's Dean Oliver and Duez Henderson.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Creighton seniors Ben Walker, left, and Ryan Sears leave the court after losing to Iowa.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton's Ben Walker, right, drives against Auburn's Scott Pohlman in the first round. The Jays would go on to fall 72-69.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton's Ryan Sears, left, and Justin Haynes, right, trap Auburn's Scott Pohlman.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton coach Dana Altman tries to get the Bluejays into position to press after they come with three-points of tying the game in the last minutes.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton seniors Donnie Johnson, left, and Matt West, right, watch the seconds tick away on their final game of their careers at Creighton.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Creighton's Corie Brandon, right, leans around Maryland's Danny Miller, left. The Terrapins would win 75-63.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton coach Dana Altman signals jump ball to the officials after his players tied up Maryland.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Rodney Buford drives against Maryland's Laron Profit.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Maryland's Terrell Stokes , left, and Steve Francis, right, right, box in Creighton's Ben Walker.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Ben Walker, on ground, reaches for a loose ball between Louisville defenders Cameron Murray, left, and Marques Maybin, right, during the second half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Ryan Sears reaches out to attempt to knock the ball away from Louisville's Marques Maybin.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Doug Swenson, left, and Ryan Sears , No. 5, pressure Louisville's Tony Williams.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1991: Bob Harstad, the 1990 Missouri Valley player of the year, goes up for a shot over Seton Hall's Anthony Avent, the 1991 MVC player of the year, with Chad Gallagher getting position for a possible rebound. The Jays would go on to lose 81-69 in the second round.
LYNN JOHNSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.