An important NCAA resume-building week for the Jays begins with a home game against Oklahoma. It’s part of the Big East-Big 12 showdown (the Big East leads 4-2, with three match-ups left). Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s game:
Trending: The Sooners were a difficult team to peg in the preseason because while they did return three starters, essentially everyone else on their roster was new. The early results have been favorable, though. Oklahoma picked up wins over Minnesota, Oregon State and Missouri. It went toe-to-toe with Wichita State Saturday, losing 80-75.
Series history: Oklahoma leads 4-2 (OU beat Creighton last year 83-70 in Norman, Okla.)
Three players to watch
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle: He’s capable of taking you off the dribble and scoring inside, but often, he’s just setting you up to create space for his jumper. He has an excellent mid-range J, and he’s 10 of 15 from 3-point range this year. And since he’s 6-foot-7, it’ll be tough for the Jays to contest his shots.
Junior forward Brady Manek: He doesn’t need much space. And he’s another tall shooter (listed at 6-foot-9) that’ll be firing away with confidence Tuesday because he gets to rise up over shorter defenders. Also, Manek moves extremely well off the ball.
Junior guard Austin Reaves: He’s a sharpshooter, but Oklahoma’s asking him to do more than that. He’ll navigate around ball screens and create for others. He’ll initiate contact and get to the free-throw line. Reaves is coming off a 5 of 13 shooting performance against his old team (Wichita State) so he’ll be motivated to bounce back.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Attack inside: The Sooners have length defensively, which could disrupt the timing and flow of CU’s offense at times. The Jays might find that the path of least resistance is simply to settle for a jump shot. And they can hit those, yes. But they’d be letting Oklahoma off the hook. Creighton’s at its best when it’s moving the ball inside-out. CU has to be purposeful about putting pressure on the OU defense.
2. Defend with discipline: Oklahoma shot 28 free throws in its win over Creighton last year, the second-highest single-game total for a CU opponent during the 2018-19 season. It starts there for the Jays. They can’t commit a lot of fouls. But they’ll also have to be alert in transition and focused in the halfcourt. The Sooners do often set up one-on-one isolation plays for their best scorers — but they also feast on napping defenders, using well-timed back-cuts and off-ball screens to produce high-percentage looks.
3. Push pace: For once, the shorthanded Jays will play a team that’s relying more on its starters. Well, just barely. Oklahoma ranks 308th in bench minutes (CU’s 306th). But in the Sooners’ last two games, their starters have played 83.8% of the minutes. The status of Damien Jefferson (injured Friday) could play a factor here for Creighton. But it would seem that the Jays will benefit from turning the game into an up-and-down shootout.
Predictions
ESPN BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 67.4%
KenPom: Creighton wins 77-75
Jon Nyatawa’s take: The Jays are going to have a hard time dealing with Oklahoma’s top two forwards. And the Sooners likely will have trouble handling CU’s small-ball lineup. It should be a fascinating tactical battle. And it feels like a toss-up. But I’ll give Creighton the edge since it’s at home. 83-80.
