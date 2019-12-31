The Jays will open Big East play with a New Year’s Day clash against the Golden Eagles. CU’s won seven straight games. Marquette’s on a five-game winning streak. Something’s got to give. A breakdown of the match-up is below:
Trending: Marquette’s transformed its identity. It’s gone from a scoring machine that only thrives in shootouts to a defensive juggernaut that’s capable of grinding out victories. During the Golden Eagles’ current five-game winning streak, opponents are averaging 0.85 points per possession while shooting 34.6% from the floor.
Series history: Marquette leads 55-33 (Creighton went 1-1 against the Golden Eagles last year)
Injury report: Starting guard Koby McEwen did not play Saturday because of a strained thumb.
Three players to watch
>> Senior guard Markus Howard: Just an elite scorer who requires a defense’s full attention. He leads the nation at 26.3 points per game. Creighton’s guys know. Howard torched them for a total of 86 points in two games last year. Long and quick defenders have had some success slowing him down, but CU doesn’t have anyone who fits that mold.
>> Senior guard Sacar Anim: He’ll take and make open 3s (shoots 45.9% from long range). Your best bet is to turn him into a driver, but he’s capable of attacking an out-of-rotation defense and finishing in the paint.
>> Junior forward Theo John: He’s a 6-foot-9, 255-pound enforcer who’s one of the league’s best at protecting the rim (ranked 31st nationally in individual block percentage). His physicality will create problems for CU’s foul-prone bigs.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Get back on defense. Finding Howard is the first priority. But Marquette’s other ball-handlers can hurt you, too. The Golden Eagles have produced a 63.0 eFG% in transition situations, according to Hoop-Math.com. But in the halfcourt? Their eFG% plummets to 49.0. So getting organizing and eliminating quick-strike scenarios will be key. Marquette’s been credited with an average of 22.6 fastbreak points per game in its last five outings.
2. Defend without fouling. Well, easier said than done against the Golden Eagles. Howard is first in the country in fouls drawn per 40 minutes (8.6), according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. McEwen and the bigs know how to get to the line, too. But if the Jays can stay disciplined, they’ll make things easier on themselves. Marquette managed a TOTAL of 20 points from the free-throw line in its two losses — but it AVERAGED 20.6 free-throw makes per game during its 10 wins.
3. Attack the paint. The Golden Eagles will try to bother CU with their length and athleticism. They may press some. They’re surely to extend out and push the Jays off the 3-point line. Creighton has to counter with under-control drives, collaborative passes and strong finishes. John will be waiting at the rim, but his presence can’t deter CU’s guards from getting downhill.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Marquette’s win probability is 50.3%
KenPom: Creighton wins 77-76
Jon Nyatawa’s take: In a toss-up game that’s likely to come down to the wire, the effectiveness of the Golden Eagles’ supporting cast will be the deciding factor. Markus Howard is going to get his. And Creighton’s offense is suited to keep up. But if Marquette keeps the pressure on CU by finding additional ways to score (beyond Howard), it’ll be in a good position to win. I think that happens. The Jays lose, 75-70.
2016: Creighton players from left Toby Hegner, Tyler Clement and Kobe Paras react to a play in the first half. The Jays would lose to Rhode Island 84-72 in the first round.
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
1991: Bob Harstad, the 1990 Missouri Valley player of the year, goes up for a shot over Seton Hall's Anthony Avent, the 1991 MVC player of the year, with Chad Gallagher getting position for a possible rebound. The Jays would go on to lose 81-69 in the second round.
2012: The referee keeps a close eye on Alabama's Andrew Steele as he plays tight defense against Creighton's Doug McDermott.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Nevada's Kyle Shiloh, right, pokes the eye of Creighton's Nate Funk while both track a loose ball in the air during the Jays' 77-71 overtime loss.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver shoots against Nevada's Denis Ikovlev.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2007: Creighton's Dane Watts throws his elbows as he protects the ball from Nevada's Dennis Ikovlev (from left), Nick Fazekas and Marcelus Kemp.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Creighton's Nick Porter reacts to the Bluejays' loss to Nevada.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver reacts to a foul called on him during the Jays' 63-61 loss to West Virginia.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton's Johnny Mathies, center, jumps for two but is swatted by West Virginia's Johannes Herber, right.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton fans cheer during a timeout after the Bluejays took a 10-0 lead to open the game against West Virginia.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches from the sidelines as the Bluejays and West Virginia duke it out.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2003: Creighton's Kyle Korver loses the ball after stealing it under the Central Michigan basket. The Jays would go on to lose 79-73.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003: CMU's J.R. Wallace, left, and Tony Bowne, on floor, chase a loose ball with CU's Kyle Korver, No. 25, and Tyler McKinney, No. 24.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches Central Michigan take the lead in the second half.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver, left, tries to get by Illinois' Cory Bradford in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Jays would fall 72-60.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Larry House has layup is blocked by Illinois' Robert Archibald.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Illinois coach Bill Self yells during his squad's game against Creighton.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: CU's Terrell Taylor kicks Cory Bradford's pass.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Terrell Taylor puts up the game-winning shot in double overtime to beat Florida 83-82 in a first-round game of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Creighton's Brody Deren, left, shoots over Florida's Udonis Haslem.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Florida's Justin Hamilton, left, ties up Creighton's Joe Dabbert in the second half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver celebrates after CU goes into overtime against Florida.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2001: Iowa's Jason Smith and Creighton's Kyle Korver scramble for a loose ball during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 69-56 win over the Jays.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Creighton's Livan Pyfrom throws down the dunk over Iowa's Dean Oliver and Duez Henderson.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Creighton seniors Ben Walker, left, and Ryan Sears leave the court after losing to Iowa.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton's Ben Walker, right, drives against Auburn's Scott Pohlman in the first round. The Jays would go on to fall 72-69.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton's Ryan Sears, left, and Justin Haynes, right, trap Auburn's Scott Pohlman.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton coach Dana Altman tries to get the Bluejays into position to press after they come with three-points of tying the game in the last minutes.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton seniors Donnie Johnson, left, and Matt West, right, watch the seconds tick away on their final game of their careers at Creighton.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Creighton's Corie Brandon, right, leans around Maryland's Danny Miller, left. The Terrapins would win 75-63.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton coach Dana Altman signals jump ball to the officials after his players tied up Maryland.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Rodney Buford drives against Maryland's Laron Profit.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Maryland's Terrell Stokes , left, and Steve Francis, right, right, box in Creighton's Ben Walker.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Ben Walker, on ground, reaches for a loose ball between Louisville defenders Cameron Murray, left, and Marques Maybin, right, during the second half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Ryan Sears reaches out to attempt to knock the ball away from Louisville's Marques Maybin.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Doug Swenson, left, and Ryan Sears , No. 5, pressure Louisville's Tony Williams.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LYNN JOHNSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
