The Jays will try to take advantage of another resume-building opportunity when they travel out west to play at Arizona State. Here’s a breakdown of Saturday’s game:
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tempe, Ariz.
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
TV: Pac-12 Network
Online: Pac-12.com/live
Opponent info
2019-20 record: 8-3
NET ranking: 53rd (CU: 37th)
KenPom offensive efficiency: 126th (CU: 15th)
KenPom defensive efficiency: 58th (CU: 118th)
2018-19 postseason: NCAA tournament first round
Trending: Which Arizona State team will show up Saturday? The one that blitzed Georgia in the second half and secured a 20-point win? Or the one that got walloped by Saint Mary’s in a 96-56 beatdown Wednesday? Hard to say with this group, but it appears to have NCAA tournament potential.
Series history: Tied 5-5 (Creighton won at Arizona State 96-85 three years ago)
Three players to watch
Junior guard Remy Martin: If he’s hitting his step-back and pull-up jumpers, he’s a nightmare. Because Martin’s so quick with the ball, he can get downhill in a hurry. The Jays will just have to be as solid as they can against ASU’s leading scorer (18.5 points per game).
Junior guard Alonzo Verge: He scored 43 of Arizona State’s 56 points Wednesday. Yep. That’s right. Forty-three. And he made just one 3-pointer. Verge is looking to drive, and he prefers to get to his right hand. He’s a clever finisher inside.
Junior forward Romello White: He’s a beast on the boards (10.9 per game). Boxing out the 6-foot-8, 235-pounder won’t be easy for CU. And he’ll likely cause problems in the post. He’s good at drawing fouls (six per every 40 minutes) and he’s shooting 67.7% from the field. CU’s going to have its hands full.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Be ready for pressure: Arizona State will employ a fullcourt press at times. It’ll extend its perimeter defenders out past the 3-point line to disrupt flow and timing. The Sun Devils rank 43rd nationally in opponent turnover rate (23.1%). So the Jays will have to be smart with the ball. They’ll want to play fast, certainly. But ASU will look to speed CU up even more — then it will pounce on the mistakes.
2. Defend in transition: If Creighton’s turning the ball over, this will obviously be more difficult. So CU’s offensive possessions tie into this aspect of the game. But regardless, the Jays have to be committed to quickly getting back on defense, stopping the ball and identifying shooters. Arizona State attempts 31.5% of its shots in transition, the 20th-highest rate nationally, according to Hoop-Math.com.
3. Rebound: The statistics don’t indicate that the Sun Devils are a particularly strong rebounding team. But because of the way they play (pushing tempo/attacking driving lanes), they’ll likely have Creighton rotating to match up or help. So perhaps they’ll hunt for a few second-chance opportunities. Plus, Arizona State shoots just 28.9% from 3-point range, so presumably there will be some long rebounds for both teams to chase down.
Predictions
ESPN BPI: Arizona State’s win probability is 61.8%
KenPom: Creighton wins 76-75
Jon Nyatawa’s take: The Jays are shooting just 41.7% (26.0% from 3-point range) in their three games away from home. But Saturday’s match-up is likely to take the form of a track meet. And CU thrives in that style. So I’ll pick Creighton to win 81-76
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.