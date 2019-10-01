Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nebraska at Rutgers Radio: 105.9 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Missouri at LSU TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn TV: SEC 7 p.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin TV: BTN 8 p.m.
Texas at TCU TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
MLB PLAYOFFS
AL wild card: Tampa Bay at Oakland TV: ESPN, ESPN2 7:09 p.m.
NHL
Washington at St. Louis TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas TV: NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
GOLF
European: Open de Espana TV: Golf 5 a.m. Th.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 2 p.m.
SOCCER
Champions: Dortmund at Prague TV: TNT 11:55 a.m.
Champions: Inter Milan at Barcelona TV: TNT 2 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
World championships TV: NBCSN 8:30 a.m.
