Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Atlanta at Minnesota or Texas at Cleveland TV: MLB 12:10 p.m.
Wash. at San Fran. or Colorado at Houston (JIP) TV: MLB 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona (JIP) TV: MLB 9 p.m.
PCL
Salt Lake at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 16 TV: ESPNU 10:55 a.m.
Day 16 TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
GOLF
U.S. Women’s Amateur TV: FS1 3 p.m.
SOCCER
USL: Las Vegas at Sacramento TV: ESPNews 10 p.m.
TENNIS
Rogers Cup TV: Tennis 10 a.m.
JUNIOR NBA
Global Championship TV: FS2 5 p.m.
Global Championship TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
Global Championship TV: FS1 8 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Southeast Regional semifinal TV: ESPNews 8 a.m.
Southwest Regional final TV: ESPN Noon
Southeast Regional final TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon
