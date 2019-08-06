Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

MLB

Atlanta at Minnesota or Texas at Cleveland TV: MLB 12:10 p.m.

Wash. at San Fran. or Colorado at Houston (JIP) TV: MLB 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona (JIP) TV: MLB 9 p.m.

PCL

Salt Lake at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 16 TV: ESPNU 10:55 a.m.

Day 16 TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

GOLF

U.S. Women’s Amateur TV: FS1 3 p.m.

SOCCER

USL: Las Vegas at Sacramento TV: ESPNews 10 p.m.

TENNIS

Rogers Cup TV: Tennis 10 a.m.

JUNIOR NBA

Global Championship TV: FS2 5 p.m.

Global Championship TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

Global Championship TV: FS1 8 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Southeast Regional semifinal TV: ESPNews 8 a.m.

Southwest Regional final TV: ESPN Noon

Southeast Regional final TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests