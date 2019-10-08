Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB PLAYOFFS
NL: St. Louis at Atlanta TV: TBS 4:02 p.m.
NL: Washington at Los Angeles TV: TBS 7:37 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Appalachian State at Louisiana TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men: Kentucky at Indiana TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Women: Virginia at North Carolina State TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wisconsin at Northwestern TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Alabama TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Texas at Kansas State TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri TV: SEC 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois TV: BTN 8 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
GOLF
European: Italian Open TV: Golf 3 a.m. Thu.
NHL
New Jersey at Philadelphia TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
New Orleans at Chicago TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup: Wales vs. Fiji TV: NBCSN 4:30 a.m.
SOCCER
USL: Birmingham at Hartford TV: ESPNews 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.