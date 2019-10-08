Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

You are the owner of this article.
MLB PLAYOFFS

NL: St. Louis at Atlanta TV: TBS 4:02 p.m.

NL: Washington at Los Angeles TV: TBS 7:37 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Appalachian State at Louisiana TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men: Kentucky at Indiana TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Women: Virginia at North Carolina State TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wisconsin at Northwestern TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Alabama TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Texas at Kansas State TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri TV: SEC 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois TV: BTN 8 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

GOLF

European: Italian Open TV: Golf 3 a.m. Thu.

NHL

New Jersey at Philadelphia TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

New Orleans at Chicago TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup: Wales vs. Fiji TV: NBCSN 4:30 a.m.

SOCCER

USL: Birmingham at Hartford TV: ESPNews 7 p.m.

