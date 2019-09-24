Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Radio: 1490, 106.5 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay TV: ESPN 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels TV: ESPN 9:07 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Ohio State at Maryland TV: BTN 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas Tech TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Penn State TV: FS1 7 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU TV: SEC 7 p.m.
Washington State at Washington TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
USC at UCLA TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
GOLF
Asia-Pacific Amateur TV: ESPN2 Midnight
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 Noon
RUGBY
World Cup: Italy vs. Canada TV: NBCSN 2:30 a.m.
World Cup: England vs. U.S. TV: NBCSN 5:30 a.m.
SOCCER
Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma TV: ESPNews 1:55 p.m.
MLS: Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
Women: Washington at Houston TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Liga MX: Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana TV: FS1 9 p.m.
