Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Radio: 1490, 106.5 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay TV: ESPN 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels TV: ESPN 9:07 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Ohio State at Maryland TV: BTN 6 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State TV: FS1 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU TV: SEC 7 p.m.

Washington State at Washington TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

USC at UCLA TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

GOLF

Asia-Pacific Amateur TV: ESPN2 Midnight

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 Noon

RUGBY

World Cup: Italy vs. Canada TV: NBCSN 2:30 a.m.

World Cup: England vs. U.S. TV: NBCSN 5:30 a.m.

SOCCER

Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma TV: ESPNews 1:55 p.m.

MLS: Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

Women: Washington at Houston TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Liga MX: Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana TV: FS1 9 p.m.

