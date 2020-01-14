MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Francis at Farleigh Dickinson TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse TV: ACC 5:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.

Creighton at Georgetown TV: CBSSN Radio: 1620, 101.9 6 p.m.

Indiana at Rutgers TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Virginia at Florida State TV: ESPN2 Radio: 1180 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 7:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Providence TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota TV: BTN 8 p.m.

SMU at Houston TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Wichita State at Temple TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

GOLF

Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Exuma Classic TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.

Singapore Open TV: Golf 7 p.m.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship TV: Golf 11 p.m.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship TV: Golf 5 a.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Philadelphia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at St. Louis TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

TENNIS

Pro early rounds; Australian Open qualifying TV: Tennis 5 p.m.

Pro early rounds; Australian Open qualifying TV: Tennis 2 a.m.

Pro early rounds; Australian Open qualifying TV: Tennis 5 a.m.

BIATHLON

World Cup TV: NBCSN 11 p.m.

