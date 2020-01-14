MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. Francis at Farleigh Dickinson TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
Boston College at Syracuse TV: ACC 5:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Butler TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.
Creighton at Georgetown TV: CBSSN Radio: 1620, 101.9 6 p.m.
Indiana at Rutgers TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Virginia at Florida State TV: ESPN2 Radio: 1180 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Georgia TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Xavier at Marquette TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 7:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Providence TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Arkansas TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Penn State at Minnesota TV: BTN 8 p.m.
SMU at Houston TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Wichita State at Temple TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Exuma Classic TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.
Singapore Open TV: Golf 7 p.m.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship TV: Golf 11 p.m.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship TV: Golf 5 a.m.
NBA
Brooklyn at Philadelphia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Portland at Houston TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at St. Louis TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
TENNIS
Pro early rounds; Australian Open qualifying TV: Tennis 5 p.m.
Pro early rounds; Australian Open qualifying TV: Tennis 2 a.m.
Pro early rounds; Australian Open qualifying TV: Tennis 5 a.m.
BIATHLON
World Cup TV: NBCSN 11 p.m.
