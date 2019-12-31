COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES
Citrus: Alabama vs. Michigan TV: ABC Noon
Outback: Minnesota vs. Auburn TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 Noon
Rose: Oregon vs. Wisconsin TV: ESPN 4 p.m.
Sugar: Georgia vs. Baylor TV: ESPN 7:45 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
East Carolina at Wichita State TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
South Florida at SMU TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
Connecticut at Cincinnati TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Marquette at Creighton TV: CBSSN Radio: 1620, 101.9 8 p.m.
Utah State at UNLV TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.
NBA
Portland at New York TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee TV: FSN 7 p.m.
NHL
Winter Classic: Nashville at Dallas TV: NBC 1 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Chelsea at Brighton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Premier: Tottenham at Southampton TV: NBCSN 9 a.m.
Premier: Everton at Manchester City TV: NBCSN 11:25 a.m.
Premier: Manchester United at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
