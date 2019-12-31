COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES

Citrus: Alabama vs. Michigan TV: ABC Noon

Outback: Minnesota vs. Auburn TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 Noon

Rose: Oregon vs. Wisconsin TV: ESPN 4 p.m.

Sugar: Georgia vs. Baylor TV: ESPN 7:45 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

East Carolina at Wichita State TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.

South Florida at SMU TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Cincinnati TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton TV: CBSSN Radio: 1620, 101.9 8 p.m.

Utah State at UNLV TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.

NBA

Portland at New York TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee TV: FSN 7 p.m.

NHL

Winter Classic: Nashville at Dallas TV: NBC 1 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Chelsea at Brighton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Premier: Tottenham at Southampton TV: NBCSN 9 a.m.

Premier: Everton at Manchester City TV: NBCSN 11:25 a.m.

Premier: Manchester United at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.

