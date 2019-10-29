ON THE AIR WEDNESDAY

WORLD SERIES

Washington at Houston TV: Fox 7:08 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Doane at Nebraska Radio: 590 7 p.m.

Texas-Tyler at Utah TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.

Stanislaus State at UCLA TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lakeland at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: HSBC Champions TV: Golf 9 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Philadelphia TV: FSN 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at St. Louis TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

East Lake Cup TV: Golf 2 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Indiana at Purdue TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia TV: SEC 7 p.m.

Florida at Missouri TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

SOCCER

Serie A: Torino at Lazio TV: ESPNews 2:55 p.m.

MLS: Toronto at Atlanta TV: FS1 7 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP Paris, WTA Finals TV: Tennis 5 p.m.

WTA Finals TV: Tennis 3 a.m.

ATP Paris, WTA Finals TV: Tennis 5 a.m.

