ON THE AIR WEDNESDAY
WORLD SERIES
Washington at Houston TV: Fox 7:08 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Doane at Nebraska Radio: 590 7 p.m.
Texas-Tyler at Utah TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.
Stanislaus State at UCLA TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lakeland at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: HSBC Champions TV: Golf 9 p.m.
NBA
Minnesota at Philadelphia TV: FSN 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL
Minnesota at St. Louis TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
East Lake Cup TV: Golf 2 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Indiana at Purdue TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Texas at Texas Tech TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Georgia TV: SEC 7 p.m.
Florida at Missouri TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
SOCCER
Serie A: Torino at Lazio TV: ESPNews 2:55 p.m.
MLS: Toronto at Atlanta TV: FS1 7 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP Paris, WTA Finals TV: Tennis 5 p.m.
WTA Finals TV: Tennis 3 a.m.
ATP Paris, WTA Finals TV: Tennis 5 a.m.
