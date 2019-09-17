Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

You are the owner of this article.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Purdue at Kentucky TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Stanford at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 7 p.m.

MLB

Kansas City at Oakland TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 2:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta TV: ESPN 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs Radio: 1490, 106.5 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

Asian: Shinhan Dongae Open TV: Golf 9 p.m.

European: BMW PGA Championship TV: Golf 4 a.m.

SOCCER

Champions: Olympiacos vs. Tottenham TV: TNT 11:55 a.m.

Champions: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid TV: TNT 2 p.m.

Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL TV: ESPN2 9:30 p.m.

