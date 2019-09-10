Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Atlanta at Philadelphia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Kansas City at White Sox TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs-San Diego TV: ESPN Radio: 1490, 104.1 9:10 p.m.
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Phoenix at Chicago TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Oregon at Pittsburgh TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
GOLF
European: KLM Open TV: Golf 4:30 a.m. Thu.
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park TV: FS2 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Orlando at Chicago TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.