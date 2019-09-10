You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

MLB

Atlanta at Philadelphia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Kansas City at White Sox TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs-San Diego TV: ESPN Radio: 1490, 104.1 9:10 p.m.

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Phoenix at Chicago TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Oregon at Pittsburgh TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

GOLF

European: KLM Open TV: Golf 4:30 a.m. Thu.

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park TV: FS2 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Orlando at Chicago TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight