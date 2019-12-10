MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wisconsin at Rutgers TV: BTN 6 p.m.

UNO at Arizona TV: Pac12 Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Virginia Tech TV: ACC 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois TV: BTN 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Arizona State TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

DePaul at Notre Dame TV: ACC 5:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State TV: FS1 7 p.m.

GOLF

Presidents Cup TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Toronto TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento TV: FSN Plus 9 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Washington TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado TV: NBCSN 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

FIFA Club World Cup: Al-Sadd vs. Hienghene TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.

Champions: Zagreb vs. Manchester City TV: TNT 11:55 a.m.

Champions: Leverkusen vs. Juventus TV: TNT 2 p.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

