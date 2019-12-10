MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wisconsin at Rutgers TV: BTN 6 p.m.
UNO at Arizona TV: Pac12 Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Virginia Tech TV: ACC 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois TV: BTN 8 p.m.
Prairie View A&M at Arizona State TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DePaul at Notre Dame TV: ACC 5:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa State TV: FS1 7 p.m.
GOLF
Presidents Cup TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.
NBA
L.A. Clippers at Toronto TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Milwaukee TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento TV: FSN Plus 9 p.m.
NHL
Boston at Washington TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado TV: NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
SOCCER
FIFA Club World Cup: Al-Sadd vs. Hienghene TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
Champions: Zagreb vs. Manchester City TV: TNT 11:55 a.m.
Champions: Leverkusen vs. Juventus TV: TNT 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.