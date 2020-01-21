MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Georgetown at Xavier TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan TV: BTN 6 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Dayton TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Temple TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Auburn TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi State TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Iowa TV: BTN 8 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Alabama at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 8 p.m.
UNLV at Nevada TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Purdue at Nebraska Radio: 590, 107.3 7 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.
Omega Dubai Desert Classic TV: Golf 10 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at Toronto TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at Minnesota TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier League: Burnley at Manchester U. TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Australian Open TV: Tennis 6 p.m.
Australian Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
