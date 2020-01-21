MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgetown at Xavier TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan TV: BTN 6 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Temple TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Auburn TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi State TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa TV: BTN 8 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 8 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Purdue at Nebraska Radio: 590, 107.3 7 p.m.

GOLF

Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic TV: Golf 10 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Toronto TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Minnesota TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier League: Burnley at Manchester U. TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Australian Open TV: Tennis 6 p.m.

Australian Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

