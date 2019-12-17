MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Stony Brook at Virginia TV: ACC 5:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt vs. Loyola (Chicago) TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Western Carolina at Xavier TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Cincinnati TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
East Tennessee State at LSU TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Northwestern TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Oakland at Syracuse TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Louisville TV: ACC 7:30 p.m.
Albany at St. John’s TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Gonzaga TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. Arizona State TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
Baylor vs. Tennessee-Martin TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Utah TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.
Montana at Oregon TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
National Signing Day TV: ESPN2 9 a.m.
National Signing Day TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
GOLF
Australian PGA Championship TV: Golf 8:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Miami at Philadelphia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Boston at Dallas TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Colorado at Chicago TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
SKIING
FIS: Alpine World Cup TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. Liverpool TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Freiburg TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.
