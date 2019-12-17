MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Stony Brook at Virginia TV: ACC 5:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Loyola (Chicago) TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Xavier TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Cincinnati TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

East Tennessee State at LSU TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Northwestern TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Oakland at Syracuse TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Louisville TV: ACC 7:30 p.m.

Albany at St. John’s TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Gonzaga TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Arizona State TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

Baylor vs. Tennessee-Martin TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Utah TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.

Montana at Oregon TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

National Signing Day TV: ESPN2 9 a.m.

National Signing Day TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

GOLF

Australian PGA Championship TV: Golf 8:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Miami at Philadelphia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Boston at Dallas TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Colorado at Chicago TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

SKIING

FIS: Alpine World Cup TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.

 

SOCCER (MEN’S)

FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. Liverpool TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Freiburg TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.

